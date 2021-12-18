PHOTOS: ROH Champion Spotted At WWE Performance Center

WWE recently held their latest set of tryouts at the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. One name who was there of note was Ring of Honor Women’s Champion Rok-C.

Her attendance was confirmed in several photos posted by the company on their official website.

Gonzalez started in-ring training at age 13, and would go on to train under Booker T. She made pro wrestling debut in December 2018 under the ring name Rok-C as she began wrestling for Booker T's promotion Reality of Wrestling.

Her ring name derives from The Rock - as she was a fan of his, she "kind of switched up the letters a little bit, and then I use the dash… The C stands for my name, Carla."