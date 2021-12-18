PHOTO: Jeff Hardy Appears On Tour Today Interacting With Fans

Jeff Hardy today appeared at Dusty Boots Salon in Rockford, IL as part of his Meet and Greet and Acoustic tour.

The recently released WWE Superstar was interacting with fans and appeared in good health despite reports that are circulating online.

Hardy will become a free agent in March 2022 when his 90-day WWE no-compete clause expires.

Hardy’s upcoming tour dates:

- 12/19 -- XBK Live in Des Moines, IA

- 1/13 -- The Royal Grove in Lincoln, NE

- 1/14 -- The Slowdown in Omaha, NE

- 1/15 -- Tak Music Venue in Fargo, ND

- 1/16 -- Bigs Sports in Sioux Falls, SD