WWE Is Paying Kevin Owens Big Bucks To Stay

As reported on Wednesday, Kevin Owens has re-signed with WWE. The company was keen to retain Owens and stop him from jumping ship to AEW.

AEW would have reportedly been interested in Owens when his original contract expired in January 2022, but many believed the company would not offer him what WWE did to stay.

During today's Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed Owens deal with WWE is for three years and he will be paid between $2-3 million per year.

“He signed a three-year deal with WWE. I believe it was actually a couple of weeks ago when this happened. I’m sure there’ll be more tomorrow on it, but it’s a very good money deal. I think the feeling was that it was a better deal than he could get in AEW. It’s in the 2-3 million range per year.”

Owens also ensured that the deal is secure by requesting the company can't release him before the deal is up.

Owens is now one of the highest-paid names in WWE behind Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar.