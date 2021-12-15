Kevin Owens Is Staying With WWE, Signs New Contract

Kevin Owens has re-signed with WWE. His contract was set to expire at the end of January.

The news was first reported by Fightful who reveal that talent did not expect AEW to match the offer WWE made to Owens, although they would have shown great interest if he did not re-sign with WWE.

Many felt Owens would be leaving WWE given that The Young Bucks have teased bringing Owens into AEW and their long history.

Bobby Lashley vs. Kevin Owens: Raw, Dec. 13, 2021