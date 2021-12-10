What WWE Has Planned For Johnny Gargano If He Returns

As previously reported, Johnny Gargano has today become a free agent since his WWE contract expired and he opted not to sign a new one.

As you would expect there is a lot of speculation as to the future for Gargano with many speculating he will head to All Elite Wrestling, however, WWE believes with some time out he will re-sign with them, and if he does he will remain in NXT.

Dave Meltzer reported the following on the situation in the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter:

“In the case of Gargano, at press time he had not made up his mind and it was categorized by those close to him as a difficult decision. He was given a strong offer to stay, but the reality is he would be in NXT, with the new direction, he would not be the focus, but he probably would be kept somewhat strong with the idea of having him mean something to teach and put over the talent they are looking for on the main roster.”

For now, Gargano will likely take time out until the birth of his first child in February 2022.