Go, Johnny, Go! - Johnny Gargano To Leave WWE, Will Become A Free Agent Tonight

Johnny Gargano will be departing WWE and is set to become a free agent at midnight, according to a report from Fightful.

The report reveals that Gargano received multiple offers from WWE to sign a new deal but he apparently declined them all and thus will officially become a free agent at midnight tonight.

Gargano recently signed a contract extension to finish his current run at NXT WarGames after his original deal with WWE expired at the start of December.

During the most recent Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer had the following to say about Gargano and Kyle O’Reilly departing WWE:

“I was told, ok, both of their contracts are up or will be up in a couple of days and neither has signed,” Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio. “The feeling from what I was told from people in NXT is that they believe that they are going to be back. That these are angles to get them away. Both are having children early next year. Gargano talked about it. O’Reilly is the same situation and the feeling is that the angles were to injure them and take them out for a while and then they would come back. The thing is on that is Bryan Danielson was the same way, if you remember. If that’s the case, do you let your contract just expire? If that was the case, then why don’t you just sign a new contract? So I don’t know exactly what the deal is. I know that in one of the cases, one of those people was very much considering AEW but had not made that choice. WWE, they didn’t do that [angle] for Johnny Gargano to have him show up next week in AEW. Put it that way.”

Do you think Gargano will return to WWE or sign with another promotion?