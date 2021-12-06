WWE Live Results From Corpus Christi, Texas - 12/5/21
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Dec 06, 2021
The following are results from Sunday’s WWE Live event from American Bank Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, courtesy of Fightful:
- Miz TV with RK-Bro is interrupted by The Dirty Dawgz.
- RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Matt Riddle) & Damian Priest def. The Dirty Dawgs (Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode) & The Miz
- Seth Rollins def. Finn Balor
- WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) def. Sasha Banks
- Happy Corbin def. Rick Boogs
- WWE Raw Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) def. Bianca Belair
- King Woods, Drew McIntyre & Rey Mysterio def. The Bloodline (Roman Reigns & The Usos: Jimmy Uso & Jey Uso)
Dec 06 NXT WarGames 2021 Results - 12/5/21 Featured below are complete NXT WarGames results from Sunday, December 5, 2021, courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. NXT WA[...]
