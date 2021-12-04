Vickie Guerrero To Manage FTR Against Lucha Bros At Triplemania Regia

Live fans will also get to see the following:

Triplemania Regia airs on TV in Mexico and internationally on PPV through Fite TV starting at 7:30pm EST.

Also set for this show is the return of Cain Velasquez to lucha libre and a new Mega champion being crowned.

Set to defend the AAA Tag-Team Championships are FTR, who will be accompanied to the ring by their manager for the night, Vickie Guerrero.

» More News From This Feed

Matt Hardy Seemingly Headed Towards Gimmick Change

Matt Hardy has been leading several of AEW's home grown talent as part of the Hardy Family Office (HFO), but it seems as though that may be coming to an end. Hardy took to Twitter to say that he's go[...] Dec 04 - Matt Hardy has been leading several of AEW's home grown talent as part of the Hardy Family Office (HFO), but it seems as though that may be coming to an end. Hardy took to Twitter to say that he's go[...]

Scotty Riggs Talks Working With Buff Bagwell, Getting Released From WCW

During an interview on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Scotty Riggs spoke about his former tag-team partner in the American Males: Buff Bagwell. “We clicked. When we got in the r[...] Dec 04 - During an interview on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Scotty Riggs spoke about his former tag-team partner in the American Males: Buff Bagwell. “We clicked. When we got in the r[...]

Fred Rosser Thinks Vince McMahon Should Do Yoga, Talks Meetings With The Chairman

Fred Rosser (formerly Darren Young) spoke about his time in WWE with Fightful, talking about his meetings with Vince McMahon. “Once I was done teaming with Titus, nothing lasts forever, but o[...] Dec 04 - Fred Rosser (formerly Darren Young) spoke about his time in WWE with Fightful, talking about his meetings with Vince McMahon. “Once I was done teaming with Titus, nothing lasts forever, but o[...]

Adele Reveals She Grew Up A Wrestling Fan, Wants To Meet The Rock

During an appearance on Nikkie Tutorials, popular musical artist Adele spoke about her love of The Rock and how she wants to meet him. “Someone I’ve never met that I think I would actua[...] Dec 04 - During an appearance on Nikkie Tutorials, popular musical artist Adele spoke about her love of The Rock and how she wants to meet him. “Someone I’ve never met that I think I would actua[...]

Vickie Guerrero To Manage FTR Against Lucha Bros At Triplemania Regia

On December 4th, AAA will bring you Triplemania Regia from Monterrey, Mexico. Set to defend the AAA Tag-Team Championships are FTR, who will be accompanied to the ring by their manager for the night,[...] Dec 04 - On December 4th, AAA will bring you Triplemania Regia from Monterrey, Mexico. Set to defend the AAA Tag-Team Championships are FTR, who will be accompanied to the ring by their manager for the night,[...]

Charlie Haas "Not Proud" Of Impersonation Gimmick, Reveals Which One Bothered Him Most

Charlie Haas recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet, where he revealed that fans often come up to him talking about his impersonation gimmick--- but he himself was not a fan. “I think that was whe[...] Dec 04 - Charlie Haas recently spoke to Chris Van Vliet, where he revealed that fans often come up to him talking about his impersonation gimmick--- but he himself was not a fan. “I think that was whe[...]

Liv Morgan Grants A Wish At Make A Wish WinterWonderland

Liv Morgan released a video of Liv Morgan granting a Make-a-Wish and meeting a fan at Make A Wish WinterWonderland. .@YaOnlyLivvOnce meets an incredible fan, at the @MakeAWishCT #WinterWonderland, [...] Dec 04 - Liv Morgan released a video of Liv Morgan granting a Make-a-Wish and meeting a fan at Make A Wish WinterWonderland. .@YaOnlyLivvOnce meets an incredible fan, at the @MakeAWishCT #WinterWonderland, [...]

Dynamite Kid's Daughter, Bronwyne Billington, Speaks About Her Father

Love Wrestling recently interviewed Bronwyne Billington, the daughter of Dynamite Kid, where she spoke about taking steps to preserve her father's legacy. “I don’t know why I didn&rsquo[...] Dec 04 - Love Wrestling recently interviewed Bronwyne Billington, the daughter of Dynamite Kid, where she spoke about taking steps to preserve her father's legacy. “I don’t know why I didn&rsquo[...]

Bryan Danielson Talks Fans Booing Him, AEW's Mental/Physical Health Help, Wrestling Weekly

Bryan Danielson recently sat down with TV Insider, where he spoke about fans choosing to cheer "Hangman" Adam Page and boo him instead. "It’s all a lot easier when they care about someone. If[...] Dec 04 - Bryan Danielson recently sat down with TV Insider, where he spoke about fans choosing to cheer "Hangman" Adam Page and boo him instead. "It’s all a lot easier when they care about someone. If[...]

Darius Lockhart Talks Equality For Black Wrestlers, "You Can't Out Wrestle Racism"

Darius Lockhart recently sat down with MuscleManMalcolm, where he spoke about what he wants to see happen for black wrestlers in the industry. "Ownership and being on both sides of the curtain. The[...] Dec 04 - Darius Lockhart recently sat down with MuscleManMalcolm, where he spoke about what he wants to see happen for black wrestlers in the industry. "Ownership and being on both sides of the curtain. The[...]

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo Reportedly No Longer In A Relationship

Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair are no longer together in a relationship. We reported recently that El Idolo no longer follows Flair on social media. This naturally led to speculation give[...] Dec 04 - Andrade El Idolo and Charlotte Flair are no longer together in a relationship. We reported recently that El Idolo no longer follows Flair on social media. This naturally led to speculation give[...]

WALTER Is Coming To wXw's 21st Anniversary Show

WWE NXT UK star WALTER has been confirmed for wXw's 21st Anniversary Show on Saturday, December 18th at the Turbinenhalle in Oberhausen, Germany. The official announcement is below. First. Time. E[...] Dec 04 - WWE NXT UK star WALTER has been confirmed for wXw's 21st Anniversary Show on Saturday, December 18th at the Turbinenhalle in Oberhausen, Germany. The official announcement is below. First. Time. E[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Results (12/2/2021)

Here are your IMPACT Wrestling results for December 2nd, 2021. Jake Something def Hikuleo w/ Chris Bey Chris Sabin def Matthew Rehwoldt w/ Deonna Purrazzo JONAH def Jai Vidal Rachael Ellering w/[...] Dec 04 - Here are your IMPACT Wrestling results for December 2nd, 2021. Jake Something def Hikuleo w/ Chris Bey Chris Sabin def Matthew Rehwoldt w/ Deonna Purrazzo JONAH def Jai Vidal Rachael Ellering w/[...]

Raquel Gonzalez Didn't Know If There Would Be A Women's WarGames Match This Year

Raquel Gonzalez was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she spoke about the upcoming women's WarGames match and how she feels going into it. "I'm feeling really good and I'm feeling confident b[...] Dec 04 - Raquel Gonzalez was recently interviewed by Fightful, where she spoke about the upcoming women's WarGames match and how she feels going into it. "I'm feeling really good and I'm feeling confident b[...]

Jeff Jarrett Recalls Getting Paired Up With Debra In WCW

Jeff Jarrett recently took to his My World podcast, where he spoke about his first impressions of Debra upon his arrival to WCW. “I thought Debra, from the very beginning, she didn’t ha[...] Dec 04 - Jeff Jarrett recently took to his My World podcast, where he spoke about his first impressions of Debra upon his arrival to WCW. “I thought Debra, from the very beginning, she didn’t ha[...]

Updated WWE Day 1 Pay-Per-View Card

Following Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, the company has an updated card for their upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view which takes place on New Year’s Day and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network: - WW[...] Dec 04 - Following Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, the company has an updated card for their upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view which takes place on New Year’s Day and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network: - WW[...]

Four Matches Announced For Next Week’s Episode Of AEW Dynamite

Four new matches have been confirmed for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. It was announced during Friday's AEW Rampage that The Young Bucks vs. Chuck Taylor and Rocky Romero will tak[...] Dec 04 - Four new matches have been confirmed for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite on TNT. It was announced during Friday's AEW Rampage that The Young Bucks vs. Chuck Taylor and Rocky Romero will tak[...]

Steel Cage Match and More Announced For Monday’s WWE RAW

During Friday's WWE SmackDown episode on FOX, several big matches and segments were announced for Monday’s upcoming RAW broadcast on USA Network. A Steel Cage Match featuring Big E. vs. Kevin O[...] Dec 04 - During Friday's WWE SmackDown episode on FOX, several big matches and segments were announced for Monday’s upcoming RAW broadcast on USA Network. A Steel Cage Match featuring Big E. vs. Kevin O[...]

WWE Files New Trademark For 'Tough Enough'

WWE Tough Enough could be set to make a comeback following the latest WWE trademark filing for the term "Tough Enough" which was filed on November 30, 2021. Here is the use for the trademark: &rdquo[...] Dec 04 - WWE Tough Enough could be set to make a comeback following the latest WWE trademark filing for the term "Tough Enough" which was filed on November 30, 2021. Here is the use for the trademark: &rdquo[...]

WWE Friday Night SmackDown [12/3/2021] Results

On a night that featured Brock Lesnar returning from his suspension, here are your results for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Sasha Banks def. Shayna Baszler Los Lotharios def. V[...] Dec 04 - On a night that featured Brock Lesnar returning from his suspension, here are your results for tonight's edition of WWE Friday Night SmackDown. Sasha Banks def. Shayna Baszler Los Lotharios def. V[...]

AEW Rampage Results (December 3rd 2021)

It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for the fastest hour in all of professional wrestling as AEW Rampage hit the air. We have one title match to look forward to amongst the card, so with [...] Dec 03 - It's Friday, you know what that means! It's time for the fastest hour in all of professional wrestling as AEW Rampage hit the air. We have one title match to look forward to amongst the card, so with [...]

WWE DVDs To Cease Production In US And Canada Beginning In 2022

WWE DVDs will no longer exist in the United States and Canada beginning in 2022, bringing an end to 22 years of DVD releases and 35 years of the 'Home Video' banner which began with VHS releases in 19[...] Dec 03 - WWE DVDs will no longer exist in the United States and Canada beginning in 2022, bringing an end to 22 years of DVD releases and 35 years of the 'Home Video' banner which began with VHS releases in 19[...]

Former WWE NXT Star Debuts at Firday's AEW Dark Tapings

Former WWE NXT star Marina Shafir made her All Elite Wrestling debut during the Dark tapings on Friday at Universal Studios in Florida. During the first session of the tapings, Shafir wrestled Kris S[...] Dec 03 - Former WWE NXT star Marina Shafir made her All Elite Wrestling debut during the Dark tapings on Friday at Universal Studios in Florida. During the first session of the tapings, Shafir wrestled Kris S[...]

MJF Says He's A Special Attraction Like Andre The Giant

MJF was recently interviewed by Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about not wrestling often. “Here’s the deal, I only wrestle when it behooves me to wrestle. I find that a lot of guys o[...] Dec 03 - MJF was recently interviewed by Busted Open Radio, where he spoke about not wrestling often. “Here’s the deal, I only wrestle when it behooves me to wrestle. I find that a lot of guys o[...]