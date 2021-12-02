Update On Big Swole Departing AEW

As reported earlier this week, AEW star Big Swole announced that she will not be renewing her contract with the company having originally signed with the promotion back in 2019.

In an update, Fightful Select is reporting that Swole's contract with All Elite Wrestling did not end prematurely and her deal with up at the end of November, her contract simply expired.

Swole reportedly leaves the company on good terms and likely will not be the only talent departing the company in the next few months as a number of contracts are up soon.