Big Swole Announces She Is Done With AEW
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 30, 2021
Big Swole issued a statement on her Twitter account tonight announcing she will not be renewing her contract with AEW.
Satatement:
"Over the past couple months my life has taken on the mantra grow, learn, change. Dealing with shadow work took strength I didn’t know I had. I thank God for my loving family because they got me through some of the roughest months of my life. But I realized the real test is application. So I took my leap and after speaking with TK and AEW higher officials we’ve decided not to renew my contract with All Elite Wrestling. This was a hard decision but a needed one. I am grateful for their understanding and that we could mutually come to this agreement. I’ve enjoyed my time with AEW and wish them all the best. I appreciate their love and welcoming me into the family. Today is my last day and as bittersweet as it is, I am proud to say that I’ve lived my dreams while making a difference. That is Swole Mentality."
Swole first signed with AEW in 2019.
https://wrestlr.me/72451/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Nov 30
Nov 30 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced the release of a pay-per-view VHS tape in 2021. The company announced an "extremely limited, collectors edition, doubl[...]
Nov 30
Nov 30 - Big Swole issued a statement on her Twitter account tonight announcing she will not be renewing her contract with AEW. Satatement: "Over the[...]
Nov 30
Nov 30 - The numbers are in for the latest episode of AEW Rampage on TNT. The show saw a viewership drop and also a dip in viewers in the 18-49 demographic. T[...]
Nov 30
Nov 30 - The numbers are in for the latest episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX which saw an increase in viewership. Friday’s 2-hour broadcast p[...]
Nov 30
Nov 30 - Ricochet was a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where he spoke about the origins of his ring name. “I’ve always had this urge[...]
Nov 30
Nov 30 - Back in 2001, Vince McMahon did an interview on the HBO show, On The Record with Bob Costas. The interview included a heated exchange between the two[...]
Nov 30
Nov 30 - During an Ask JR Anything Live session on AdFreeShows.com, Jim Ross spoke about the likelihood that he will be writing another book. “I&rsquo[...]
Nov 30
Nov 30 - It was recently reported that Scott 2 Hotty had requested his WWE release, stating that he no longer enjoyed the job. It has since been announced tha[...]
Nov 30
Nov 30 - Jake Hager was recently a guest on , where he spoke about working in other pugilistic-style endeavors. “I would definitely want to dabble int[...]
Nov 30
Nov 30 - WWE NXT 2.0 star Andre Chase has announced he will be wrestling Cameron Grimes on tonight’s episode of NXT on USA Network. Below is the updated[...]
Nov 30
Nov 30 - On the latest ROH Week By Week, it was announced that Shane Taylor Promotions (O’Shay Edwards, Moses, and Kaun) are set to defend the ROH Six-Ma[...]
Nov 30
Nov 30 - NWA will be airing a special edition of their Ten Pounds of Gold series, which will take a look at the recent rivalry between Nick Aldis and current r[...]
Nov 30
Nov 30 - Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 episode on USA Network will be the final ahead of Sunday’s WarGames event. Two WarGames Advantage Ladder Matches wi[...]
Nov 30
Nov 30 - AEW has updated the announced match card for Tuesday's AEW Dark on YouTube, with 14 matches set to take place. Below are the matches announced: - An[...]
Nov 30
Nov 30 - Following Monday's WWE RAW going off-air, there was somewhat of a Shield reunion after the broadcast. Roman Reigns and The Usoswalked out to the ring[...]
Nov 30
Nov 30 - Triple H has been absent from WWE NXT duties for a while now due to health issues and there is no idea as to when he might resume his work for the bra[...]
Nov 30
Nov 30 - AEW has announced a new match has been added to this week’s AEW Dynamite on TNT, which will see CM Punk vs. Lee Moriarty. Punk also wrestled on[...]
Nov 30
Nov 30 - WWE Hall Of Famer Trish Stratus is returning to the company for one night next month. WWE is scheduled to hold a live event in Toronto, Ontario, Cana[...]
Nov 30
Nov 30 - WWE's Monday Night RAW kicked off an action packed show on November 29th, 2021 which saw the return of The Miz, who interrupted Edge and launched what[...]
Nov 29
Nov 29 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, WWE Hall of Famer Edge made hist first appearance on Raw since being traded to the Red Brand [...]
Nov 29
Nov 29 - It has been announced that Becky Lynch will be defending the Raw Women's Championship against Liv Morgan on next week's episode of Monday Night R[...]
Nov 29
Nov 29 - It's Monday, you know what that means. Another week in the wrestling world begins with AEW Dark Elevation on YouTube. 7 matches on the card for tonigh[...]
Nov 29
Nov 29 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, it was announced that WWE Champion Big E will be defending his championship against former WWE Champion[...]
Nov 29
Nov 29 - During a recent appearance on the Talk ‘n Shop podcast, former WWE Superstar Heath Slater revealed WWE Hall Of Famer Michael Hayes use[...]
Nov 29
Nov 29 - Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics has reported the viewership details for last week’s AEW Dynamite, which were delayed due to the Thanksgiv[...]