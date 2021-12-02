Caprice Coleman Recalls Wrestling CM Punk & Julio Dinero In TNA

Back in 2003, Caprice Coleman had a one-time appearance in the newly started up Total Nonstop Action Wrestling, where he faced off against CM Punk and Julio Dinero in a tag-team match where his partner was Roderick Strong.

During an interview with Fightful, Coleman recalled how it all came to be.

“I started wrestling in ’97. I started in North Carolina. I was trained by Matt and Jeff. They had, by that time, got signed with WWE and I was with a company mostly in Georgia called NWA: Wildside. TNA came around, they were Total Nonstop Action, they were kind of brand new on the scene. It was something Jeff Jarrett had in mind and somebody else were trying to find a way to make NWA big again. So at the time nobody really knew what was going to happen. It was just the new thing on the scene.” "We’re in Tennessee and I got booked for them, and it was a tag team match. It was actually the first time I met Roderick Strong was there in that building. They said we’d be tagging. Okay, cool. I remember the conversation I had with Roddy. He introduced himself to me and I said, ‘What do you do?’ He said, ‘I’m the Messiah of the Backbreaker. I have all these backbreakers.’ I was like, ‘Oh, cool.’ He asked me, I said, ‘I’m really innovative and energetic.’ He said, ‘Whatever you do, I’ll match it.’ ‘Alright, cool.’" “We knew who we were going to wrestle, but they were doing multiple TV tapings on the same day. So CM Punk and Julio had two huge matches. One huge match, like a main event for a show they were trying to get ready for and it was taking a really long time to get ready for. Then ten / fifteen minutes before our match, ‘Alright guys, here we go.’ It was really fast, ‘Alright, y’all are up,’ type of thing. Then we had our match. That’s how that came about. It’s kind of a lost gem because every once in a while I get to pull it up and see it, look at it now and I look at who’s who now. To be a part of that, I thought, was really cool.”

Today, CM Punk is wrestling in All Elite Wrestling and Caprice Coleman is wrestling in Ring of Honor.

However, Ring of Honor is slated to go on hiatus in the first quarter of 2022, which Punk commented on.