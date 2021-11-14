CM Punk Reveals Which ROH Wrestler He Wants To Join AEW

CM Punk revealed during the AEW Full Gear post-show media scrum, which ROH star he would like to see join All Elite Wrestling in the future.

Punk said:

"I mean, I think it sucks that the place is going to go out of business and people are going to lose their jobs. I’d like to see Brody King here. Man, there’s so much talent there. There’s so much talent here. I’m sure you’re going to see — I didn’t even know Lethal was here until it happened. I’m sure you’re going to see different people. It’s an exciting time."

Which ROH wrestlers would you like to see join AEW?