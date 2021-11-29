Jeff Hardy Recalls Being Upset With Vince McMahon
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 29, 2021
WWE veteran Jeff Hardy revealed he was not pleased with his match at WrestleMania 25.
During his appearance on the latest edition of "The Broken Skull Sessions" on WWE Network, "The Charismatic Enigma" discussed his match with his brother Matt Hardy from back in 2009 and recalled not being happy with Vince McMahon and the changes made to the match.
Here is what he said:
“We got cut a lot of time off that match. I’ll never forget this. And I was so upset because we had to cut out several spots. I was so passionate and upset. We didn’t get to do it in front of that crowd, and that was one time me and Vince did have a conversation after that.
"[I] think he kind of liked it. He saw how mad I was because I was like throwing stuff [and I was like] ‘can’t believe we didn’t get do that stuff we wanted to do.’ We did plenty. More than enough. But still the passion within me really ignited that night after the match. I was really upset.”
