"Minor Freak Out" Backstage At Tonight's WWE Survivor Series
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 22, 2021
There was said to be a "minor freak out" backstage at tonight's WWE Survivor Series event, according to a report from PWInsider.
The report notes there was legit concern that the show would run out of time with some wondering why the Men’s Survivor Series match got so much time. The event was scheduled to go off the air no later than 11:35 PM, Thankfully all was ended well with enough time.
PWInsider also reports the following producers for tonight's matches:
Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest: Abyss
Becky Lynch vs. Charlotte Flair: Tyson Kidd
Men’s Survivor Series Match: Shawn Daivari, Adam Pearce, Shane Helms.
The Usos vs. RK-Bro: Shane Helms.
Women’s Survivor Series Match:Tyson Kidd, Pat Buck
Roman Reigns vs. Big E.: Michael Hayes
