John Cena Sends Randy Orton A Heartfelt Message

As reported on Saturday, WWE veteran Randy Orton will break the record for most WWE pay-per-view appearances at tonight’s Survivor Series when he teams with Matt Riddle to face SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos.

John Cena took to Twitter to comment and consulate him on this career achievement:

"Tonight’s #SurvivorSeries achievement by @RandyOrton is nothing short of mythical. I hope @WWE superstars and @WWEUniverse understand just how incredible it is. A milestone I’ll never reach and ALWAYS admire. So proud of you Randy. Thank you for the inspiration! #Respect"