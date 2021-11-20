Randy Orton Thanks Fans Ahead Upcoming WWE Pay-Per-View Record

This Sunday, Randy Orton will break the record for most WWE/WWF pay-per-view appearances at the Survivor Series event when he teams with Matt Riddle to go up against SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

He is currently tied with WWE Hall of Famer Kane at 176 pay-per-view matches. Additionally, Orton is ranked #2 for RAW matches with 431, just short of Kane at 436.

He tweeted:

"I’ve never been one to keep records or stats throughout my career. Early on, it was laughable to consider in my profession you had ‘wins’ and ‘losses’. You certainly wouldn’t talk about it, with the boys much less fans. But I’m fortunate to have some fans (and friends) …that have done just that, kept my stats. Not just wins and losses, but damn near everything you could think of! It came to my attention that tomorrow at Survivor Series I’ll set a new record for most PPV matches by anyone in WWE history. The following night on RAW coincidentally, if I have a match, I’ll have had more matches on RAW then anyone in history. I saw this online, checked it, and it is true… kind of hard to believe, as it feels like I only started down in OVW yesterday. I just wanna take a minute… …in light of these ‘stats’, and let everyone out there that’s ever supported me in any way know that I am thankful. I also know with all of my heart that I couldn’t have done it without you. Now on to my 15th Survivor Series…man time flies don’t it? #WWE #SurvivorSeries #RAW"