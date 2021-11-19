AEW Announce Winter Is Coming 2021

On tonight's AEW Rampage, AEW announced that the December 15th episode of AEW Dynamite will see the return of the Winter is Coming title.

Winter is Coming was first put on last year on December 2nd and saw both the surprise debut of Sting but also the ascendence of Kenny Omega to AEW Champion when Don Callis helped him to defeat Jon Moxley before running out of the arena.

What will AEW have in store for Winter is Coming 2021?