25-Man Battle Royal Announced For WWE Survivor Series 2021 Pay-Per-View

Sami Zayn lost his place on Team SmackDown at WWE Survivor Series, but he will still be competing at the big event.

During Friday's WWE SmackDown on FOX, WWE Official Sonya Deville told Zayn that he’ll compete in a 25-man battle royal on Sunday.

The show will mark the 25th anniversary of The Rock’s debut, so 25 Superstars will compete to honor his legacy.

No other entrants were announced.