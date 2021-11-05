WWE Releases More Office Employees

WWE has released more office employees following the initial batch, with Fightful reporting the cuts weren’t done as a way to reduce the number of employees they have, but rather the roles the people who were let go will be filled with new hires.

The releases include...

Laura Petrucelli, WWE’s Vice President of Branding. She worked for the company for 9 years and managed a $13M budget annually.

John Stamatis, who was the SVP of Global Marketing and Sales Strategy for over four years. Prior, he had worked in the marketing departments for companies like NBA and Pepsi for over 30 years.

Laura Todd, who was the Vice President of Partnership Marketing for over 14 years.

And the final release was Mike Giacco, who was best known to fans as the employee who won the WWE 24/7 Championship in 2019.