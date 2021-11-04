WWE Releases Several Staff Members, More Releases May Be Coming

I have unconfirmed names, but hearing WWE may be releasing a small number of talent today. Another uneasy day in Stamford….

And according to WrestleVotes, more releases may be coming.

In addition to this, Brad Sheppard is reporting that Beth Davis (SVP, Global Marketing), Laura Petrucelli (Vice President, Brand), and Laura Todd (VP, Partnership Marketing) were also let go during the latest round of terminations.

According to a report from PWInsider, one employee described it as “the ultimate proof no one is safe” and “yet another reminder this isn’t the same company it was a year ago.”

WWE has reportedly released the Creative Services SVP Stan Stansik, who has worked with the company since 2006.

» More News From This Feed

Kurt Angle Hated Storyline With Booker T and Sharmell

Kurt Angle recently spoke on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, where he discussed the infamous angle with Booker T and Sharmell. “I have no idea where the idea came from. Vince (McMa[...] Nov 04 - Kurt Angle recently spoke on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, where he discussed the infamous angle with Booker T and Sharmell. “I have no idea where the idea came from. Vince (McMa[...]

Kofi Kingston Believes The New Day Is The Greatest Faction Of All Time

Kofi Kingston recently appeared on The Danger Zone with Chris Denker, where he spoke about his belief that the New Day is the greatest faction in history. “I do. I almost hesitated, and I fee[...] Nov 04 - Kofi Kingston recently appeared on The Danger Zone with Chris Denker, where he spoke about his belief that the New Day is the greatest faction in history. “I do. I almost hesitated, and I fee[...]

Britt Baker Wants To Be On Dancing With The Stars

Dr. Britt Baker was recently interviewed by TV Insider, where she spoke about wanting to be a contestant on Dancing With The Stars. "Since I was young. My mom and grandma would sit on the couch and[...] Nov 04 - Dr. Britt Baker was recently interviewed by TV Insider, where she spoke about wanting to be a contestant on Dancing With The Stars. "Since I was young. My mom and grandma would sit on the couch and[...]

Zoey Stark Suffers Legitimate Injury, Written Off Television

WWE NXT recently did an angle which saw Zoey Stark get attacked backstage by Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jayne. She was left laying on the ground while holding her left knee. POST Wrestling reports that Sta[...] Nov 04 - WWE NXT recently did an angle which saw Zoey Stark get attacked backstage by Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jayne. She was left laying on the ground while holding her left knee. POST Wrestling reports that Sta[...]

Sinclair Broadcasting, ROH's Parent Company, Reveals Third Quarter Earnings For 2021

Ring of Honor's parent company Sinclair Broadcasting has released their third quarter earnings for 2021, which you can read here: SINCLAIR REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS BALTIMORE (N[...] Nov 04 - Ring of Honor's parent company Sinclair Broadcasting has released their third quarter earnings for 2021, which you can read here: SINCLAIR REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS BALTIMORE (N[...]

Eric Bischoff Says Only Hardcore Fans Understood Punk/Kingston Confrontation, Says Rampage Needs More Storylines

During the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff criticized AEW for the backstage altercation between CM Punk and Eddie Kingston that took place on the latest episode of Rampage. “I asked yo[...] Nov 04 - During the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff criticized AEW for the backstage altercation between CM Punk and Eddie Kingston that took place on the latest episode of Rampage. “I asked yo[...]

WATCH: Bryan Danielson Threatens To Choke Justin Roberts With His Tie After Dynamite Goes Off The Air

Following last night's AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson called Justin Roberts into the ring and made references to when he got fired from WWE during the Nexus invasion for choking him with his tie. Dani[...] Nov 04 - Following last night's AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson called Justin Roberts into the ring and made references to when he got fired from WWE during the Nexus invasion for choking him with his tie. Dani[...]

Edge Didn't Want To Wrestle In Saudi Arabia, Demanded Jessika Carr Be Referee To Make Equality Statement

Edge was recently interviewed by The Kids On The Escalator, where Edge revealed why he wanted Jessika Carr to referee his match against Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel. “I had SummerSlam coming u[...] Nov 04 - Edge was recently interviewed by The Kids On The Escalator, where Edge revealed why he wanted Jessika Carr to referee his match against Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel. “I had SummerSlam coming u[...]

Five Names Removed From IMPACT Wrestling Roster Page, Apparently Not Released Though

Five talents have been removed from the IMPACT Wrestling roster page. They are No Way, Taylor Wilde, TJP, Tommy Dreamer, and Petey Williams no longer appear on the roster page of the website. PWInsid[...] Nov 04 - Five talents have been removed from the IMPACT Wrestling roster page. They are No Way, Taylor Wilde, TJP, Tommy Dreamer, and Petey Williams no longer appear on the roster page of the website. PWInsid[...]

Corey Graves Reveals Advice William Regal Gave Him In NXT

Corey Graves was recently interviewed by Ryan Satin on Out of Character, where he revealed advice that William Regal gave him. "William Regal actually used to instill in us back in the NXT days tha[...] Nov 04 - Corey Graves was recently interviewed by Ryan Satin on Out of Character, where he revealed advice that William Regal gave him. "William Regal actually used to instill in us back in the NXT days tha[...]

WWE Releases Several Staff Members, More Releases May Be Coming

WWE has reportedly released the Creative Services SVP Stan Stansik, who has worked with the company since 2006. According to a report from PWInsider, one employee described it as “the ultimate [...] Nov 04 - WWE has reportedly released the Creative Services SVP Stan Stansik, who has worked with the company since 2006. According to a report from PWInsider, one employee described it as “the ultimate [...]

Jon Moxley Thought AEW Was An Indy When He Signed

Jon Moxley was recently a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he revealed he didn't know what AEW was initially. "I didn't know AEW existed. I was already out the door. It was timing. I think [...] Nov 04 - Jon Moxley was recently a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he revealed he didn't know what AEW was initially. "I didn't know AEW existed. I was already out the door. It was timing. I think [...]

Bobby Fish Talks Coming To AEW, Getting His ROH Music Back

Bobby Fish was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about his entrance music in AEW being the same as the music he had in ROh. “It was a little bit of circumstance, maybe sere[...] Nov 04 - Bobby Fish was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he spoke about his entrance music in AEW being the same as the music he had in ROh. “It was a little bit of circumstance, maybe sere[...]

Court Bauer Discusses Adding Azteca Underground To MLW Programming

MLW CEO Court Bauer was recently a guest on the Wrestling Buddies podcast, where he discussed wanting to tap into the Mexican-American Market after seeing the respone to beIN Sports Español fee[...] Nov 04 - MLW CEO Court Bauer was recently a guest on the Wrestling Buddies podcast, where he discussed wanting to tap into the Mexican-American Market after seeing the respone to beIN Sports Español fee[...]

Big E Wanted To Face Goldberg At Crown Jewel

During an interview with Sportsnet, Big E spoke about how he wanted to fight Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel. "I think the cool thing for me is that there are so many fresh matchups because I have not [...] Nov 04 - During an interview with Sportsnet, Big E spoke about how he wanted to fight Goldberg at WWE Crown Jewel. "I think the cool thing for me is that there are so many fresh matchups because I have not [...]

NJPW Road To Power Struggle Night 9 Results

Last night, New Japan Pro Wrestling held night nine of the Road to Power Struggle event. The results are as follows. * Yuto Nakashima vs. Ryohei Oiwa (draw) * El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru [...] Nov 04 - Last night, New Japan Pro Wrestling held night nine of the Road to Power Struggle event. The results are as follows. * Yuto Nakashima vs. Ryohei Oiwa (draw) * El Desperado & Yoshinobu Kanemaru [...]

Chris Jericho and Amanda Huber Tee Off On Samuray Del Sol For Misspelling Brodie Lee's Name In A Tweet

Samuray Del Sol made his AEW debut tonight on Dynamite in a tag-team match against FTR, and took to Twitter to share some positive comments on Brodie Lee. "Prayed and talked to John(Brodie lee) bef[...] Nov 04 - Samuray Del Sol made his AEW debut tonight on Dynamite in a tag-team match against FTR, and took to Twitter to share some positive comments on Brodie Lee. "Prayed and talked to John(Brodie lee) bef[...]

AEW Dynamite Results (November 3rd 2021)

It's Wednesday, you know what that means. The mood in the AEW fanbase may be sombre following the Jon Moxley news from this morning (or last night in America) but as usual, nothing is better for a bad[...] Nov 03 - It's Wednesday, you know what that means. The mood in the AEW fanbase may be sombre following the Jon Moxley news from this morning (or last night in America) but as usual, nothing is better for a bad[...]

Miro vs Bryan Danielson Set For Eliminator Tournament Final At Full Gear

On AEW Dynamite tonight, we had the last Semi Final in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. Originally scheduled to be Jon Moxley vs Orange Cassidy, AEW had to manoeuvre their chess piece[...] Nov 03 - On AEW Dynamite tonight, we had the last Semi Final in the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. Originally scheduled to be Jon Moxley vs Orange Cassidy, AEW had to manoeuvre their chess piece[...]

Miro Replaces Jon Moxley in AEW Title Tournament

With the sad news of Jon Moxley taking a break from wrestling breaking last night into this morning, that left AEW with a dilemma as Mox was scheduled to face Orange Cassidy in the AEW Title Eliminato[...] Nov 03 - With the sad news of Jon Moxley taking a break from wrestling breaking last night into this morning, that left AEW with a dilemma as Mox was scheduled to face Orange Cassidy in the AEW Title Eliminato[...]

"Heels" Returns For Second Season

STARZ Network President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch has announced during an interview with The Wrap that the series Heels, starring Stephen Amell, will be returning for a second season. "It’s clea[...] Nov 03 - STARZ Network President and CEO Jeffrey Hirsch has announced during an interview with The Wrap that the series Heels, starring Stephen Amell, will be returning for a second season. "It’s clea[...]

Samuray Del Sol (formerly Kalisto) and Aerostar Accept FTR's AAA Tag Team Championship Challenge

Earlier today it was reported that FTR will hold an open challenge for the AAA Tag-Team Championships on tonight's Dynamite, but it was stated that it wasn't known who would accept the challenge. Wel[...] Nov 03 - Earlier today it was reported that FTR will hold an open challenge for the AAA Tag-Team Championships on tonight's Dynamite, but it was stated that it wasn't known who would accept the challenge. Wel[...]

Casket Match and Prize Fight Announced For Tonight's MLW Fusion: ALPHA

MLW has sent out an announcement for tonight's Fusion: ALPHA, which you can check out here: Fusion ALPHA Preview: Casket Match and a Prize Fight Open Stream tonight 7pm ET on MLW’s YouTube C[...] Nov 03 - MLW has sent out an announcement for tonight's Fusion: ALPHA, which you can check out here: Fusion ALPHA Preview: Casket Match and a Prize Fight Open Stream tonight 7pm ET on MLW’s YouTube C[...]

CM Punk Teases Replacing Jon Moxley In AEW World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Tournament

Following the news that Jon Moxley will not be competing in the AEW World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Tournament, CM Punk has taken to Twitter to post a hint that it may be him replacing Moxle[...] Nov 03 - Following the news that Jon Moxley will not be competing in the AEW World Heavyweight Championship Eliminator Tournament, CM Punk has taken to Twitter to post a hint that it may be him replacing Moxle[...]