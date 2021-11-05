Four Of Last Night's WWE Firings Were Due To Wrestlers Not Being Vaccinated

WWE's official statement on the subject internally was that they were all let go due to "budget cuts" and the company released a brief statement that read "We wish them the best in their future endeavors."

The New York Post has reported that one of the reasons Nia Jax was released from the promotion is because she is not vaccinated. Andrew Zarian of the Mat Men Podcast then further reported that up to four wrestlers on the list of 18 were released due to not being vaccinated.

As reported last night , WWE went through with another wave of talent releases yesterday.

» More News From This Feed

WWE Live Event Results (11/4/2021)

WWE held a live event on November 4th from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England. The results are as follows. United States Championship: Damian Priest ( c ) defeated Kevin Owens, Finn Bal[...] Nov 05 - WWE held a live event on November 4th from Utilita Arena Sheffield in Sheffield, England. The results are as follows. United States Championship: Damian Priest ( c ) defeated Kevin Owens, Finn Bal[...]

DDT D-King Grand Prix 2021 #2 Day One Results

DDT Pro Wrestling held day one of their D-King Grand Prix 2021 #2 event on November 3rd from the Ota Ward General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. The results are as follows: Pre-Show: Yuya Koroku and [...] Nov 05 - DDT Pro Wrestling held day one of their D-King Grand Prix 2021 #2 event on November 3rd from the Ota Ward General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan. The results are as follows: Pre-Show: Yuya Koroku and [...]

BJPW Live in Kagoshima Results

Big Japan Pro Wrestling held their Live In Kagoshima Event on November 1st from Oro City Hall in Kagoshima, Japan. The results are as follows: Akira Hyodo def. Kosuke Sato in an Exciting League 202[...] Nov 05 - Big Japan Pro Wrestling held their Live In Kagoshima Event on November 1st from Oro City Hall in Kagoshima, Japan. The results are as follows: Akira Hyodo def. Kosuke Sato in an Exciting League 202[...]

Four Of Last Night's WWE Firings Were Due To Wrestlers Not Being Vaccinated

As reported last night, WWE went through with another wave of talent releases yesterday. The New York Post has reported that one of the reasons Nia Jax was released from the promotion is because she [...] Nov 05 - As reported last night, WWE went through with another wave of talent releases yesterday. The New York Post has reported that one of the reasons Nia Jax was released from the promotion is because she [...]

The Reason WWE Released So Many Superstars Revealed

Over the course of Thursday a number of WWE Superstar, including Keith Lee, Nia Jax and Eva Marie were informed they were being released from their contracts, you can read the full list of releases he[...] Nov 04 - Over the course of Thursday a number of WWE Superstar, including Keith Lee, Nia Jax and Eva Marie were informed they were being released from their contracts, you can read the full list of releases he[...]

WWE Releases Multiple Superstars, Including Nia Jax, Keith Lee and Eva Marie

In what is being termed "Black Thursday", WWE has released a number of Superstars today, including some big names such as Nia Jax, Keith Lee and Eva Marie. Most NXT wrestlers have 30-day non-compete [...] Nov 04 - In what is being termed "Black Thursday", WWE has released a number of Superstars today, including some big names such as Nia Jax, Keith Lee and Eva Marie. Most NXT wrestlers have 30-day non-compete [...]

Tony Khan Addresses Jon Moxley Entering Treatment For Alcoholism

AEW President Tony Khan spoke to Bryan Alvarez on yesterday’s Wrestling Observer Live during which he addressed the recent announcement of Jon Moxley entering an inpatient treatment program for [...] Nov 04 - AEW President Tony Khan spoke to Bryan Alvarez on yesterday’s Wrestling Observer Live during which he addressed the recent announcement of Jon Moxley entering an inpatient treatment program for [...]

WWE Commentator Michael Cole Reveals He Has 65 Percent Hearing Loss

WWE SmackDown announcer Michael Cole revealed today on The Pat McAfee show that he is dealing with 65 percent hearing loss. McAfee was asked what he and Cole talk about during commercial breaks on Fr[...] Nov 04 - WWE SmackDown announcer Michael Cole revealed today on The Pat McAfee show that he is dealing with 65 percent hearing loss. McAfee was asked what he and Cole talk about during commercial breaks on Fr[...]

WWE NXT UK Results - 11/4/21

WWE NXT UK took place at the BT Sports Studios in London, England today, here are the results: Meiko Satomura (C) defeated Jinny – NXT UK Women’s Championship match Rampage Brown[...] Nov 04 - WWE NXT UK took place at the BT Sports Studios in London, England today, here are the results: Meiko Satomura (C) defeated Jinny – NXT UK Women’s Championship match Rampage Brown[...]

Paul Wight Reveals Why Shaq Match Never Took Place

During an interview Kenny McIntosh for Inside The Ropes, Paul Wight revealed plans for a match with Shaquille O’Neal fell through due to poor communication. Wight also revealed he is still up f[...] Nov 04 - During an interview Kenny McIntosh for Inside The Ropes, Paul Wight revealed plans for a match with Shaquille O’Neal fell through due to poor communication. Wight also revealed he is still up f[...]

WWE Reports Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

WWE announced its earnings for the third quarter of 2021 today with a reported revenue of $255.8 million. WWE issued the following: WWE® REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS Third Quarter 2021 Hi[...] Nov 04 - WWE announced its earnings for the third quarter of 2021 today with a reported revenue of $255.8 million. WWE issued the following: WWE® REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 RESULTS Third Quarter 2021 Hi[...]

AEW Dynamite Viewership Slips Further Away From One Million Viewers Again

The ratings and viewership are in for the November 3 episode of AEW Dynamite. As per ShowBuzzDaily, Dynamite pulled in 878,000 viewers for a 0.33 rating point in the 18-49 demographic. The show [...] Nov 04 - The ratings and viewership are in for the November 3 episode of AEW Dynamite. As per ShowBuzzDaily, Dynamite pulled in 878,000 viewers for a 0.33 rating point in the 18-49 demographic. The show [...]

Kurt Angle Hated Storyline With Booker T and Sharmell

Kurt Angle recently spoke on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, where he discussed the infamous angle with Booker T and Sharmell. “I have no idea where the idea came from. Vince (McMa[...] Nov 04 - Kurt Angle recently spoke on the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, where he discussed the infamous angle with Booker T and Sharmell. “I have no idea where the idea came from. Vince (McMa[...]

Kofi Kingston Believes The New Day Is The Greatest Faction Of All Time

Kofi Kingston recently appeared on The Danger Zone with Chris Denker, where he spoke about his belief that the New Day is the greatest faction in history. “I do. I almost hesitated, and I fee[...] Nov 04 - Kofi Kingston recently appeared on The Danger Zone with Chris Denker, where he spoke about his belief that the New Day is the greatest faction in history. “I do. I almost hesitated, and I fee[...]

Britt Baker Wants To Be On Dancing With The Stars

Dr. Britt Baker was recently interviewed by TV Insider, where she spoke about wanting to be a contestant on Dancing With The Stars. "Since I was young. My mom and grandma would sit on the couch and[...] Nov 04 - Dr. Britt Baker was recently interviewed by TV Insider, where she spoke about wanting to be a contestant on Dancing With The Stars. "Since I was young. My mom and grandma would sit on the couch and[...]

Zoey Stark Suffers Legitimate Injury, Written Off Television

WWE NXT recently did an angle which saw Zoey Stark get attacked backstage by Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jayne. She was left laying on the ground while holding her left knee. POST Wrestling reports that Sta[...] Nov 04 - WWE NXT recently did an angle which saw Zoey Stark get attacked backstage by Gigi Dolin and Jacey Jayne. She was left laying on the ground while holding her left knee. POST Wrestling reports that Sta[...]

Sinclair Broadcasting, ROH's Parent Company, Reveals Third Quarter Earnings For 2021

Ring of Honor's parent company Sinclair Broadcasting has released their third quarter earnings for 2021, which you can read here: SINCLAIR REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS BALTIMORE (N[...] Nov 04 - Ring of Honor's parent company Sinclair Broadcasting has released their third quarter earnings for 2021, which you can read here: SINCLAIR REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2021 FINANCIAL RESULTS BALTIMORE (N[...]

Eric Bischoff Says Only Hardcore Fans Understood Punk/Kingston Confrontation, Says Rampage Needs More Storylines

During the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff criticized AEW for the backstage altercation between CM Punk and Eddie Kingston that took place on the latest episode of Rampage. “I asked yo[...] Nov 04 - During the latest 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff criticized AEW for the backstage altercation between CM Punk and Eddie Kingston that took place on the latest episode of Rampage. “I asked yo[...]

WATCH: Bryan Danielson Threatens To Choke Justin Roberts With His Tie After Dynamite Goes Off The Air

Following last night's AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson called Justin Roberts into the ring and made references to when he got fired from WWE during the Nexus invasion for choking him with his tie. Dani[...] Nov 04 - Following last night's AEW Dynamite, Bryan Danielson called Justin Roberts into the ring and made references to when he got fired from WWE during the Nexus invasion for choking him with his tie. Dani[...]

Edge Didn't Want To Wrestle In Saudi Arabia, Demanded Jessika Carr Be Referee To Make Equality Statement

Edge was recently interviewed by The Kids On The Escalator, where Edge revealed why he wanted Jessika Carr to referee his match against Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel. “I had SummerSlam coming u[...] Nov 04 - Edge was recently interviewed by The Kids On The Escalator, where Edge revealed why he wanted Jessika Carr to referee his match against Seth Rollins at Crown Jewel. “I had SummerSlam coming u[...]

Five Names Removed From IMPACT Wrestling Roster Page, Apparently Not Released Though

Five talents have been removed from the IMPACT Wrestling roster page. They are No Way, Taylor Wilde, TJP, Tommy Dreamer, and Petey Williams no longer appear on the roster page of the website. PWInsid[...] Nov 04 - Five talents have been removed from the IMPACT Wrestling roster page. They are No Way, Taylor Wilde, TJP, Tommy Dreamer, and Petey Williams no longer appear on the roster page of the website. PWInsid[...]

Corey Graves Reveals Advice William Regal Gave Him In NXT

Corey Graves was recently interviewed by Ryan Satin on Out of Character, where he revealed advice that William Regal gave him. "William Regal actually used to instill in us back in the NXT days tha[...] Nov 04 - Corey Graves was recently interviewed by Ryan Satin on Out of Character, where he revealed advice that William Regal gave him. "William Regal actually used to instill in us back in the NXT days tha[...]

WWE Releases Several Staff Members, More Releases May Be Coming

WWE has reportedly released the Creative Services SVP Stan Stansik, who has worked with the company since 2006. According to a report from PWInsider, one employee described it as “the ultimate [...] Nov 04 - WWE has reportedly released the Creative Services SVP Stan Stansik, who has worked with the company since 2006. According to a report from PWInsider, one employee described it as “the ultimate [...]

Jon Moxley Thought AEW Was An Indy When He Signed

Jon Moxley was recently a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he revealed he didn't know what AEW was initially. "I didn't know AEW existed. I was already out the door. It was timing. I think [...] Nov 04 - Jon Moxley was recently a guest on Wrestling Observer Radio, where he revealed he didn't know what AEW was initially. "I didn't know AEW existed. I was already out the door. It was timing. I think [...]