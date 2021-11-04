WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Nov 04, 2021

WWE Releases Multiple Superstars, Including Nia Jax, Keith Lee and Eva Marie

In what is being termed "Black Thursday", WWE has released a number of Superstars today, including some big names such as Nia Jax, Keith Lee and Eva Marie.

Most NXT wrestlers have 30-day non-compete clauses, however, Lorcan has noted he has a 90-day non-compete clause in his contract. Those talents under a 30-day non-compete will be able to work for anyone from early December 2021, while others under the 90-day non-compete clause will become free agents in February 2022.

Below is the full list of names released:

- Nia Jax, Very surprising. She has been a part of WWE since 2014, although was off television recently she was expected to return to ring action.

- Keith Lee, Surprising, Lee had recently been repackaged as Keith “Bearcat” Lee.

- Eva Marie, Marie’s release will surprise many as she had only just returned to the company.

- Scarlett, once considered for the main roster with Karrion Kross but those plans changed.

- Ember Moon, she tweeted of her release, "All I can do is laugh…". Moon was moved back to the NXT roster.

- Franky Monet, she had not long debuted on the NXT roster and it married to WWE Superstar John Morrison.

- Oney Lorcan, Lorcan posted a video on Twitter confirming he has a 90-day non-compete clause. 

- Karrion Kross, Kross made his debut a few months ago on the main roster but was pulled off TV to be repackaged.

- Hit Row member B-Fab, B-Fab was called up to the main roster just a couple of weeks ago.

- Trey Baxter, Katrina Cortez, Jeet Rama, Gran Metalik, Zayda Ramier and Jessi Kamea. Confirmed by Fightful. Gran Metalik reportedly requested his release some time ago.

- Lince Dorado, Like Metalik it is believed he was unhappy with his position in the company.

- Harry Smith, Surprising as he was re-signed by WWE over the summer.

- Mia Yim, Yim hasn’t been seen on TV in almost a year.

