The Reason WWE Released So Many Superstars Revealed

Over the course of Thursday a number of WWE Superstar, including Keith Lee, Nia Jax and Eva Marie were informed they were being released from their contracts, you can read the full list of releases here.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful is reporting that head of talent rations John Laurinaitis cited "budget cuts" as a reason for the latest round of WWE releases, much the same reason as over the summer.

The news came following WWE announcing their financial results for the third quarter of 2021. The company revealed that total revenue for the quarter was $255.8 million which was an increase of 15% or $34.2 million, compared to last year’s Q3 earnings. This profit was helped by the return to live touring and ticket sales.

Most NXT wrestlers have 30-day non-compete clauses, however, Lorcan has noted he has a 90-day non-compete clause in his contract. Those talents under a 30-day non-compete will be able to work for anyone from early December 2021, while others under the 90-day non-compete clause will become free agents in February 2022.

Follow WNS Director & Co-Founder Ben Kerin on Instagram & Twitter.