Fandango Reveals He Didn't Like Dancing Gimmick, Wanted To Be More Like Roman Reigns

Fandango stated in the interview that he believes he only has a few years left in the ring, which you can read about here .

"Yeah. Every time Vince was like, 'I got a new idea for your character.' I'm like, 'Ah, cool. We can stop dancing.' He's like, 'It's a different version of dancing.; I'm like, 'man...'"

Fandango recalled being promised character changes in WWE and being ultimately disappointed with them.

"Probably something cool. Kind of like a cool Roman Reigns type of character, or you know, anything where you don't have to dance..."

During a virtual signing with the Asylum Wrestling Store, Fandango was asked what kind of gimmick he wished he had been assigned in WWE.

