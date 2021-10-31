WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Fandango On When He Plans To Retire, Says Neither IMPACT Nor AEW Have Reached Out To Him
Posted By: Joe West on Oct 31, 2021
Former WWE star Fandango recently participated in a virtual meet and greet with the Asylum Wrestling Store, where he said he may be heading to another wrestling organization at some point in the future.
“I’m doing well man, yeah. I’ve been wrestling a lot of shows so I’m a little banged up. You’ve gotta grind on the independent scene, but I think I’ll be landing in a company in the next few months, hopefully, so I can slow down the schedule a little bit. I think I’ll be wrestling in Florida in December. Not really sure which part of Florida but I think I’ll be down there in December. “
Fandango also stated that neither AEW nor IMPACT have shown any interest in him.
“Yeah, I thought about both of those companies. They haven’t really reached out to me. But I’ve spoken to some other companies and other companies as well. But, you know, I think maybe in the next year so just kind of a character change, you know, by landing on a different TV show. kind of mix it up a little bit. I’m 38. I plan on retiring at around 40. So, right now, it’s pretty much just having fun and doing some independents and getting to see some of my buddies from WWE that I haven’t seen in a couple of years and if I end up on TV somewhere, then [that’s] even better, you know?”
He also spoke about ROH going on hiatus.
“Man, that was one of my, before I retired, one of my bucket list places to go work for, ROH. Obviously, I grew up watching them and I was with WWE for 15 years. So obviously, I couldn’t go and work for them. But yeah, it’s sad, man. When anybody loses their job or gets furloughed or whatever, it’s sad because this is how we make a living. Hopefully, they come back in April or May and regroup and get their finances straight.”
Oct 31 - Doudrop was recently interviewed by GiveMeSport, where she spoke about her name being changed from Piper Niven to Doudrop, and how the name grew on her. "At first when they say 'oh, do you know wha[...]
Oct 31 - Mick Foley was recently a guest on the Tough Talk podcast, where he spoke about raising money in honor of Daffney. “The young lady I was friends with, Daffney, her real name is Shannon, she s[...]
Oct 31 - Former WWE star Fandango recently participated in a virtual meet and greet with the Asylum Wrestling Store, where he said he may be heading to another wrestling organization at some point in the futur[...]
Oct 31
Gable Steveson On Why He Decided To Come To WWE Gable Steveson, who has recently been drafted to WWE Monday Night Raw, spoke with Corey Graves on WWE After The Bell about why he decided to come to WWE. “They allowed me to go back to school[...]
Oct 31 - Gable Steveson, who has recently been drafted to WWE Monday Night Raw, spoke with Corey Graves on WWE After The Bell about why he decided to come to WWE. “They allowed me to go back to school[...]
Oct 31 - Being The Elite has returned with a Halloween 2021 special, watch the episode titled “Elite Game,” below: [...]
Oct 31
Thunder Rosa Suffered A Concussion In her latest vlog update, Thunder Rosa stated that she has suffered a concussion and hasn’t been able to work out for several days. Rosa hasn’t worked a match for AEW since the October 1[...]
Oct 31 - In her latest vlog update, Thunder Rosa stated that she has suffered a concussion and hasn’t been able to work out for several days. Rosa hasn’t worked a match for AEW since the October 1[...]
Oct 31
Josh Barnett To Make His Return To NJPW An announcement was recently made by NJPW that reveals MMA Superstar and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett is set to make his return to the promotion for the first time in over 17 years in [...]
Oct 31 - An announcement was recently made by NJPW that reveals MMA Superstar and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett is set to make his return to the promotion for the first time in over 17 years in [...]
Oct 31
The Rock's Next Big Movie Revealed Deadline reports that WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's next film will be a holiday action movie called Red One. The movie is being developed by Amazon Studios and will see The Rock reunite with[...]
Oct 31 - Deadline reports that WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's next film will be a holiday action movie called Red One. The movie is being developed by Amazon Studios and will see The Rock reunite with[...]
Oct 31 - Daniel Garcia was a guest on One-on-One, where he spoke about what made him want to sign with AEW. “You always gotta bet on yourself. You always have to bet on yourself. I never wanted to be [...]
Oct 31 - Ultimo Dragon was recently a guest on the Perched On The Top Rope podcast, where he discussed (through his translator Sonny Onoo) Rey Mysterio getting pushed in WWE instead of him. "So when I was w[...]
Oct 31
NJPW Announces Lineup For "Detonation" Event New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the lineup for their upcoming NJPW Strong: Detonation tapings on November 15th. The show will take place at the Riverside Municipal Auditorium in San Jose. It in[...]
Oct 31 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the lineup for their upcoming NJPW Strong: Detonation tapings on November 15th. The show will take place at the Riverside Municipal Auditorium in San Jose. It in[...]
Oct 31 - The official Twitter page for Being the Elite has announced a special Halloween themed episode for tomorrow. The current theory is that the episode will feature a Squid Games parody, following a repo[...]
Oct 31
Wrestling Revolver: Tales From The Ring Results Wrestling Revolver held its Tales From The Ring event tonight from the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa. The event aired on FITE TV, and the results are as follows: Revolver Remix Championship[...]
Oct 31 - Wrestling Revolver held its Tales From The Ring event tonight from the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa. The event aired on FITE TV, and the results are as follows: Revolver Remix Championship[...]
Oct 30
AAW Hell Hath No Fury Results AAW held their Hell Hath No Fury event earlier tonight on FITE TV from the Berwyn Eagles Club in Berwyn, Illinois. Here are the results. Brayden Lee & Jake Lander defeated Joey Avalon & Tr[...]
Oct 30 - AAW held their Hell Hath No Fury event earlier tonight on FITE TV from the Berwyn Eagles Club in Berwyn, Illinois. Here are the results. Brayden Lee & Jake Lander defeated Joey Avalon & Tr[...]
Oct 30 - Game Changer Wrestling has announced a match between Matt Cardona and Alex Shelley at the November 12th GCW Evil Deeds event in Detroit, Michigan. Check out the announced lineup: Rina Yamashita vs[...]
Oct 30 - During this year's WWE Draft, one of the names drafted to Raw was new signee Gable Steveson. It is being reported by Fightful Select that this decision was not really a secret backstage, with much ta[...]
Oct 30
NJPW Road To Power Struggle Night 6 Results Tonight, New Japan Pro Wrestling held night 6 of their Road To Power Struggle tour from the The results are as follows: Yujiro Takahashi defeated Ryohei Oiwa Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato & To[...]
Oct 30 - Tonight, New Japan Pro Wrestling held night 6 of their Road To Power Struggle tour from the The results are as follows: Yujiro Takahashi defeated Ryohei Oiwa Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato & To[...]
Oct 30 - Danny Limelight was recently a guest on ONE on ONE with Jon Alba, where he discussed his time in AEW, primarily wrestling on their Dark program. “When I was at AEW, I was the go-to guy for bi[...]
Oct 30 - Ruby Soho was a guest on Inside The Ropes, where she discussed her experience in AEW thus far. “I kind of always had a good feeling (about AEW). A lot of my friends had worked in AEW and they[...]
Oct 30
Mickie James Reveals Why She Returned To IMPACT Mickie James recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where she spoke about how she feels having won the Knockouts Championship again following Bound For Glory. “It feels so good. Honestly, I [...]
Oct 30 - Mickie James recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where she spoke about how she feels having won the Knockouts Championship again following Bound For Glory. “It feels so good. Honestly, I [...]
Oct 30 - During a recent interview with the Generation of Wrestling podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer The Godfather discussed how his signature move ‘The Ho Train’ came about, he credited Shane McMahon fo[...]