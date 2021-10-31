Fandango On When He Plans To Retire, Says Neither IMPACT Nor AEW Have Reached Out To Him

Former WWE star Fandango recently participated in a virtual meet and greet with the Asylum Wrestling Store, where he said he may be heading to another wrestling organization at some point in the future.

“I’m doing well man, yeah. I’ve been wrestling a lot of shows so I’m a little banged up. You’ve gotta grind on the independent scene, but I think I’ll be landing in a company in the next few months, hopefully, so I can slow down the schedule a little bit. I think I’ll be wrestling in Florida in December. Not really sure which part of Florida but I think I’ll be down there in December. “

Fandango also stated that neither AEW nor IMPACT have shown any interest in him.

“Yeah, I thought about both of those companies. They haven’t really reached out to me. But I’ve spoken to some other companies and other companies as well. But, you know, I think maybe in the next year so just kind of a character change, you know, by landing on a different TV show. kind of mix it up a little bit. I’m 38. I plan on retiring at around 40. So, right now, it’s pretty much just having fun and doing some independents and getting to see some of my buddies from WWE that I haven’t seen in a couple of years and if I end up on TV somewhere, then [that’s] even better, you know?”

He also spoke about ROH going on hiatus.