WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Paige’s Halloween Costume Gets Movie Trending On Twitter
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 31, 2021
WWE Superstar Paige has got social media talking tonight following the reveal of her Halloween costume.
On Twitter, she asked fans to guess who she was. Her costume was from the movie "Death Becomes Her" and has led to it becoming a Twitter trending topic.
She posted: "Virtual high 5 if you can guess what I’m dressed as..."
See also: John Morrison Dressed As Dave Meltzer For Halloween
https://wrestlr.me/71799/
Copy URL
Popular Tags:
Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags. Post Your Comments...
>>> Enable Javascript to read or add comments.
» More News From This Feed Oct 31
Oct 31 - WWE Superstar Paige has got social media talking tonight following the reveal of her Halloween costume. On Twitter, she asked fans to guess who she w[...]
Oct 31
Oct 31 - Tony D’Angelo revealed on Twitter that he will be a guest on Lashing Out with Lash Legend on Tuesday’s episode of NXT 2.0 on USA Network.
[...]
Oct 31
Oct 31 - Mike Bailey is has signed a contract with IMPACT Wrestling. Following Sunday's Destiny Wrestling show he was offered a contract by IMPACT EVP Scott D[...]
Oct 31
Oct 31 - You can check out this week’s Halloween-themed episode of ROH TV below. The card for the show: - ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship[...]
Oct 31
Oct 31 - ROH broadcaster Ian Riccaboni has released a statement on ROH’s upcoming hiatus. Riccaoboni said that he hopes to return but noted that “[...]
Oct 31
Oct 31 - WWE Superstars have taken to social media to show off their Halloween costumes which seem to get better and better each year. One Superstar who is dra[...]
Oct 31
Oct 31 - During the latest edition of his “CarCast” podcast, Goldberg discussed his match with Bobby Lashley at the recent WWE Crown Jewel event in[...]
Oct 31
Oct 31 - Doudrop was recently interviewed by GiveMeSport, where she spoke about her name being changed from Piper Niven to Doudrop, and how the name grew on he[...]
Oct 31
Oct 31 - Mick Foley was recently a guest on the Tough Talk podcast, where he spoke about raising money in honor of Daffney. “The young lady I was frie[...]
Oct 31
Oct 31 - Former WWE star Fandango recently participated in a virtual meet and greet with the Asylum Wrestling Store, where he said he may be heading to another[...]
Oct 31
Oct 31 - Gable Steveson, who has recently been drafted to WWE Monday Night Raw, spoke with Corey Graves on WWE After The Bell about why he decided to come to W[...]
Oct 31
Oct 31 - Being The Elite has returned with a Halloween 2021 special, watch the episode titled “Elite Game,” below: [...]
Oct 31 Thunder Rosa Suffered A Concussion In her latest vlog update, Thunder Rosa stated that she has suffered a concussion and hasn’t been able to work out for several days. Rosa hasn&[...]
Oct 31 - In her latest vlog update, Thunder Rosa stated that she has suffered a concussion and hasn’t been able to work out for several days. Rosa hasn&[...]
Oct 31 Josh Barnett To Make His Return To NJPW An announcement was recently made by NJPW that reveals MMA Superstar and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett is set to make his return to the[...]
Oct 31 - An announcement was recently made by NJPW that reveals MMA Superstar and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett is set to make his return to the[...]
Oct 31 The Rock's Next Big Movie Revealed Deadline reports that WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's next film will be a holiday action movie called Red One. The movie is being developed by[...]
Oct 31 - Deadline reports that WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's next film will be a holiday action movie called Red One. The movie is being developed by[...]
Oct 31
Oct 31 - Halloween on SmackDown in 2002 brought John Cena's talents for rapping to light as he dressed as the "Ice Ice Baby" rapper! [...]
Oct 31
Oct 31 - It’s Sharpshooter vs. Scorpion Deathlock as Bret “Hit Man” Hart battles Sting for the WCW United States Championship: Courtesy of WW[...]
Oct 31
Oct 31 - "Macho Man" Randy Savage aims to take the WCW Championship from The nWo's Hollywood Hogan at WCW Halloween Havoc: Courtesy of Peacock and WWE Network.[...]
Oct 31
Oct 31 - Relive the wildest moments from WCW Halloween Havoc, from Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero’s unforgettable battle to Roddy Piper’s shocking[...]
Oct 31
Oct 31 - Daniel Garcia was a guest on One-on-One, where he spoke about what made him want to sign with AEW. “You always gotta bet on yourself. You alw[...]
Oct 31
Oct 31 - Ultimo Dragon was recently a guest on the Perched On The Top Rope podcast, where he discussed (through his translator Sonny Onoo) Rey Mysterio getting[...]
Oct 31
Oct 31 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the lineup for their upcoming NJPW Strong: Detonation tapings on November 15th. The show will take place at the[...]
Oct 31
Oct 31 - The official Twitter page for Being the Elite has announced a special Halloween themed episode for tomorrow. The current theory is that the episode w[...]
Oct 31
Oct 31 - Wrestling Revolver held its Tales From The Ring event tonight from the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa. The event aired on FITE TV, and the resu[...]
Oct 30 AAW Hell Hath No Fury Results AAW held their Hell Hath No Fury event earlier tonight on FITE TV from the Berwyn Eagles Club in Berwyn, Illinois. Here are the results. Brayden L[...]
Oct 30 - AAW held their Hell Hath No Fury event earlier tonight on FITE TV from the Berwyn Eagles Club in Berwyn, Illinois. Here are the results. Brayden L[...]
© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com
All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service
·
Privacy Policy
·
Π