John Morrison Dressed As Dave Meltzer For Halloween

WWE Superstars have taken to social media to show off their Halloween costumes which seem to get better and better each year. One Superstar who is drawing attention for his costume is John Morrison who dressed as pro wrestling news journalist Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

His caption is also drawing a lot of attention, it reads:

"At the costume events this past weekend a bloodbath ensued between @frankymonetwwe , myself and the other less crafted costumes.

There were several tense moments throughout the night. Moist screams of awe were audible upon the arrival of Superman Dark who had zero miedo of the other dangerously well costumed competitors. Online polls started to shift in his favor until I noticed a slightly off centered emblem in the center of his chest plate knocking him 2 full stars down from his original rating.

Planet Slamton is similar to Krypton in it’s value of aesthetic symmetry. #Slamtanium however has been rated a full 1/2 star higher than kryptonite.

A very big Tony Little grabbed a great deal of attention for a short time until an extremely tall Freddy Krueger descended upon the event. However those in attendance soon realized that not even Freddy‘s most painful nightmare would be as painful to watch as some other recent nightmares we’ve witnessed

The energy of the night was created and sustained by 2 stand out costumes in particular: an absolute barnstormer of a costume worn by Franky Monet & a master class costume that raised the bar: worn by the keeper of the jar of stars; myself.

The teamwork and fluidity of Monet and myself was nothing short of breathtaking, leaving me no choice but to rate our costumes 5 1/2 stars.

Making this the first event in the Orlando in which the winners Franky Monet and myself garnered 5 1/2 stars."

