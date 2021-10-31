FULL MATCH - Bret Hart vs. Sting - U.S. Title Match - WCW Halloween Havoc 1998

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
Josh Barnett To Make His Return To NJPW An announcement was recently made by NJPW that reveals MMA Superstar and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett is set to make his return to the promotion for the first time in over 17 years in [...]
The Rock's Next Big Movie Revealed Deadline reports that WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's next film will be a holiday action movie called Red One. The movie is being developed by Amazon Studios and will see The Rock reunite with[...]
Oct 31 - Daniel Garcia was a guest on One-on-One, where he spoke about what made him want to sign with AEW. “You always gotta bet on yourself. You always have to bet on yourself. I never wanted to be [...]
Oct 31 - Ultimo Dragon was recently a guest on the Perched On The Top Rope podcast, where he discussed (through his translator Sonny Onoo) Rey Mysterio getting pushed in WWE instead of him. "So when I was w[...]
NJPW Announces Lineup For "Detonation" Event New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the lineup for their upcoming NJPW Strong: Detonation tapings on November 15th. The show will take place at the Riverside Municipal Auditorium in San Jose. It in[...]
Oct 31 - The official Twitter page for Being the Elite has announced a special Halloween themed episode for tomorrow. The current theory is that the episode will feature a Squid Games parody, following a repo[...]
Wrestling Revolver: Tales From The Ring Results Wrestling Revolver held its Tales From The Ring event tonight from the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa. The event aired on FITE TV, and the results are as follows: Revolver Remix Championship[...]
AAW Hell Hath No Fury Results AAW held their Hell Hath No Fury event earlier tonight on FITE TV from the Berwyn Eagles Club in Berwyn, Illinois. Here are the results. Brayden Lee & Jake Lander defeated Joey Avalon & Tr[...]
Oct 30 - Game Changer Wrestling has announced a match between Matt Cardona and Alex Shelley at the November 12th GCW Evil Deeds event in Detroit, Michigan. Check out the announced lineup: Rina Yamashita vs[...]
Oct 30 - During this year's WWE Draft, one of the names drafted to Raw was new signee Gable Steveson. It is being reported by Fightful Select that this decision was not really a secret backstage, with much ta[...]
NJPW Road To Power Struggle Night 6 Results Tonight, New Japan Pro Wrestling held night 6 of their Road To Power Struggle tour from the The results are as follows: Yujiro Takahashi defeated Ryohei Oiwa Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato & To[...]
Oct 30 - Danny Limelight was recently a guest on ONE on ONE with Jon Alba, where he discussed his time in AEW, primarily wrestling on their Dark program. “When I was at AEW, I was the go-to guy for bi[...]
Oct 30 - Ruby Soho was a guest on Inside The Ropes, where she discussed her experience in AEW thus far. “I kind of always had a good feeling (about AEW). A lot of my friends had worked in AEW and they[...]
Mickie James Reveals Why She Returned To IMPACT Mickie James recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where she spoke about how she feels having won the Knockouts Championship again following Bound For Glory. “It feels so good. Honestly, I [...]
Oct 30 - During a recent interview with the Generation of Wrestling podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer The Godfather discussed how his signature move ‘The Ho Train’ came about, he credited Shane McMahon fo[...]
Oct 30 - Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan (Joseph Ruud) recently appeared on the comedy game show 'You Bet Your Life' hosted by Jay Leno During the show, they mentioned that he had the shortest WrestleMania m[...]
Oct 30 - Windham Rotunda, better known as WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt is gearing up to speak out on his release from WWE. Windham responded to a Ringside News report which said a well-placed source in WWE claime[...]
Oct 30 - Meeting our pro wrestling icons can be a nerve-racking and sometimes emotional moment, and one such moment was recently captured at a Becky Lynch meet and greet event. It's clear to see Lynch e[...]
Oct 30 - Fightful Select recently published a list of which producers produced which segments for WWE Crown Jewel this year. You can check it out here: Jason Jordan produced Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg / Man[...]
Oct 30 - During a recent interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider WWE veteran, Rey Mysterio revealed that he was thinking about hanging up his mask before Dominik joined the company and gave him a new sense [...]
Oct 30 - Renee Paquette has revealed on Twitter that her personal Instagram has been hacked and posts photos of her daughter have been stolen. The private Instagram was used by Paquette to post photos of her [...]