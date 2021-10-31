It’s Sharpshooter vs. Scorpion Deathlock as Bret “Hit Man” Hart battles Sting for the WCW United States Championship: Courtesy of WWE Network.

» More News From This Feed

Josh Barnett To Make His Return To NJPW

An announcement was recently made by NJPW that reveals MMA Superstar and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett is set to make his return to the promotion for the first time in over 17 years in [...] Oct 31 - An announcement was recently made by NJPW that reveals MMA Superstar and former UFC Heavyweight Champion Josh Barnett is set to make his return to the promotion for the first time in over 17 years in [...]

The Rock's Next Big Movie Revealed

Deadline reports that WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's next film will be a holiday action movie called Red One. The movie is being developed by Amazon Studios and will see The Rock reunite with[...] Oct 31 - Deadline reports that WWE legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's next film will be a holiday action movie called Red One. The movie is being developed by Amazon Studios and will see The Rock reunite with[...]

WATCH: John Cena Becomes Vanilla Ice on Halloween 2002

Halloween on SmackDown in 2002 brought John Cena's talents for rapping to light as he dressed as the "Ice Ice Baby" rapper! [...] Oct 31 - Halloween on SmackDown in 2002 brought John Cena's talents for rapping to light as he dressed as the "Ice Ice Baby" rapper! [...]

FULL MATCH - Bret Hart vs. Sting - U.S. Title Match - WCW Halloween Havoc 1998

It’s Sharpshooter vs. Scorpion Deathlock as Bret “Hit Man” Hart battles Sting for the WCW United States Championship: Courtesy of WWE Network. [...] Oct 31 - It’s Sharpshooter vs. Scorpion Deathlock as Bret “Hit Man” Hart battles Sting for the WCW United States Championship: Courtesy of WWE Network. [...]

FULL MATCH - Hollywood Hogan vs "Macho Man" Randy Savage - WCW Halloween Havoc 1996

"Macho Man" Randy Savage aims to take the WCW Championship from The nWo's Hollywood Hogan at WCW Halloween Havoc: Courtesy of Peacock and WWE Network. [...] Oct 31 - "Macho Man" Randy Savage aims to take the WCW Championship from The nWo's Hollywood Hogan at WCW Halloween Havoc: Courtesy of Peacock and WWE Network. [...]

WATCH: The Wildest WCW Halloween Havoc Moments

Relive the wildest moments from WCW Halloween Havoc, from Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero’s unforgettable battle to Roddy Piper’s shocking return and more! [...] Oct 31 - Relive the wildest moments from WCW Halloween Havoc, from Rey Mysterio and Eddie Guerrero’s unforgettable battle to Roddy Piper’s shocking return and more! [...]

Daniel Garcia Responds To Fans Who Say He Has "No Charisma"

Daniel Garcia was a guest on One-on-One, where he spoke about what made him want to sign with AEW. “You always gotta bet on yourself. You always have to bet on yourself. I never wanted to be [...] Oct 31 - Daniel Garcia was a guest on One-on-One, where he spoke about what made him want to sign with AEW. “You always gotta bet on yourself. You always have to bet on yourself. I never wanted to be [...]

Ultimo Dragon: "If I had the choice between Ultimo Dragon and Rey Mysterio, I would choose Rey Mysterio."

Ultimo Dragon was recently a guest on the Perched On The Top Rope podcast, where he discussed (through his translator Sonny Onoo) Rey Mysterio getting pushed in WWE instead of him. "So when I was w[...] Oct 31 - Ultimo Dragon was recently a guest on the Perched On The Top Rope podcast, where he discussed (through his translator Sonny Onoo) Rey Mysterio getting pushed in WWE instead of him. "So when I was w[...]

NJPW Announces Lineup For "Detonation" Event

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the lineup for their upcoming NJPW Strong: Detonation tapings on November 15th. The show will take place at the Riverside Municipal Auditorium in San Jose. It in[...] Oct 31 - New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced the lineup for their upcoming NJPW Strong: Detonation tapings on November 15th. The show will take place at the Riverside Municipal Auditorium in San Jose. It in[...]

Being The Elite To Stream Halloween Themed Episode Tomorrow

The official Twitter page for Being the Elite has announced a special Halloween themed episode for tomorrow. The current theory is that the episode will feature a Squid Games parody, following a repo[...] Oct 31 - The official Twitter page for Being the Elite has announced a special Halloween themed episode for tomorrow. The current theory is that the episode will feature a Squid Games parody, following a repo[...]

Wrestling Revolver: Tales From The Ring Results

Wrestling Revolver held its Tales From The Ring event tonight from the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa. The event aired on FITE TV, and the results are as follows: Revolver Remix Championship[...] Oct 31 - Wrestling Revolver held its Tales From The Ring event tonight from the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa. The event aired on FITE TV, and the results are as follows: Revolver Remix Championship[...]

AAW Hell Hath No Fury Results

AAW held their Hell Hath No Fury event earlier tonight on FITE TV from the Berwyn Eagles Club in Berwyn, Illinois. Here are the results. Brayden Lee & Jake Lander defeated Joey Avalon & Tr[...] Oct 30 - AAW held their Hell Hath No Fury event earlier tonight on FITE TV from the Berwyn Eagles Club in Berwyn, Illinois. Here are the results. Brayden Lee & Jake Lander defeated Joey Avalon & Tr[...]

GCW Announces Matt Cardona vs. Alex Shelley For Evil Deeds Event

Game Changer Wrestling has announced a match between Matt Cardona and Alex Shelley at the November 12th GCW Evil Deeds event in Detroit, Michigan. Check out the announced lineup: Rina Yamashita vs[...] Oct 30 - Game Changer Wrestling has announced a match between Matt Cardona and Alex Shelley at the November 12th GCW Evil Deeds event in Detroit, Michigan. Check out the announced lineup: Rina Yamashita vs[...]

Update On Gable Steveson Getting Drafted To Monday Night RAW

During this year's WWE Draft, one of the names drafted to Raw was new signee Gable Steveson. It is being reported by Fightful Select that this decision was not really a secret backstage, with much ta[...] Oct 30 - During this year's WWE Draft, one of the names drafted to Raw was new signee Gable Steveson. It is being reported by Fightful Select that this decision was not really a secret backstage, with much ta[...]

NJPW Road To Power Struggle Night 6 Results

Tonight, New Japan Pro Wrestling held night 6 of their Road To Power Struggle tour from the The results are as follows: Yujiro Takahashi defeated Ryohei Oiwa Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato & To[...] Oct 30 - Tonight, New Japan Pro Wrestling held night 6 of their Road To Power Struggle tour from the The results are as follows: Yujiro Takahashi defeated Ryohei Oiwa Ryusuke Taguchi, Master Wato & To[...]

Danny Limelight Says AEW Trusted Him To Work With Main Event Stars

Danny Limelight was recently a guest on ONE on ONE with Jon Alba, where he discussed his time in AEW, primarily wrestling on their Dark program. “When I was at AEW, I was the go-to guy for bi[...] Oct 30 - Danny Limelight was recently a guest on ONE on ONE with Jon Alba, where he discussed his time in AEW, primarily wrestling on their Dark program. “When I was at AEW, I was the go-to guy for bi[...]

Ruby Soho Discusses AEW Debut, Why She Hugged Bryce Remsberg

Ruby Soho was a guest on Inside The Ropes, where she discussed her experience in AEW thus far. “I kind of always had a good feeling (about AEW). A lot of my friends had worked in AEW and they[...] Oct 30 - Ruby Soho was a guest on Inside The Ropes, where she discussed her experience in AEW thus far. “I kind of always had a good feeling (about AEW). A lot of my friends had worked in AEW and they[...]

Mickie James Reveals Why She Returned To IMPACT

Mickie James recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where she spoke about how she feels having won the Knockouts Championship again following Bound For Glory. “It feels so good. Honestly, I [...] Oct 30 - Mickie James recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where she spoke about how she feels having won the Knockouts Championship again following Bound For Glory. “It feels so good. Honestly, I [...]

The Godfather Reveals Who Came Up With The 'Ho Train'

During a recent interview with the Generation of Wrestling podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer The Godfather discussed how his signature move ‘The Ho Train’ came about, he credited Shane McMahon fo[...] Oct 30 - During a recent interview with the Generation of Wrestling podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer The Godfather discussed how his signature move ‘The Ho Train’ came about, he credited Shane McMahon fo[...]

Former WWE Superstar Appears On 'You Bet Your Life' With Jay Leno

Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan (Joseph Ruud) recently appeared on the comedy game show 'You Bet Your Life' hosted by Jay Leno During the show, they mentioned that he had the shortest WrestleMania m[...] Oct 30 - Former WWE Superstar Erick Rowan (Joseph Ruud) recently appeared on the comedy game show 'You Bet Your Life' hosted by Jay Leno During the show, they mentioned that he had the shortest WrestleMania m[...]

Bray Wyatt Is Gearing Up To Speak Out On His WWE Release

Windham Rotunda, better known as WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt is gearing up to speak out on his release from WWE. Windham responded to a Ringside News report which said a well-placed source in WWE claime[...] Oct 30 - Windham Rotunda, better known as WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt is gearing up to speak out on his release from WWE. Windham responded to a Ringside News report which said a well-placed source in WWE claime[...]

WATCH: Sweet Moment Between Becky Lynch And A Young Fan

Meeting our pro wrestling icons can be a nerve-racking and sometimes emotional moment, and one such moment was recently captured at a Becky Lynch meet and greet event. It's clear to see Lynch e[...] Oct 30 - Meeting our pro wrestling icons can be a nerve-racking and sometimes emotional moment, and one such moment was recently captured at a Becky Lynch meet and greet event. It's clear to see Lynch e[...]

Report On Which Producers Worked On Which Segments For WWE Crown Jewel 2021

Fightful Select recently published a list of which producers produced which segments for WWE Crown Jewel this year. You can check it out here: Jason Jordan produced Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg / Man[...] Oct 30 - Fightful Select recently published a list of which producers produced which segments for WWE Crown Jewel this year. You can check it out here: Jason Jordan produced Bobby Lashley vs. Goldberg / Man[...]

Rey Mysterio Reveals He Considered Retirement Before Dominik Joined WWE

During a recent interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider WWE veteran, Rey Mysterio revealed that he was thinking about hanging up his mask before Dominik joined the company and gave him a new sense [...] Oct 30 - During a recent interview with Scott Fishman of TV Insider WWE veteran, Rey Mysterio revealed that he was thinking about hanging up his mask before Dominik joined the company and gave him a new sense [...]