Ruby Soho Discusses AEW Debut, Why She Hugged Bryce Remsberg

Ruby Soho was a guest on Inside The Ropes, where she discussed her experience in AEW thus far.

“I kind of always had a good feeling (about AEW). A lot of my friends had worked in AEW and they’ve always said wonderful things about it. To be honest, I’m waiting for something to go wrong, because it’s too good to be true at this point. It’s so rad and it’s so much fun, and I love coming to work and everything like that. But they always had good things to say about it. I’ve always been a fan of the product. But the moment it was for sure ‘this is where I’m meant to be’ was All Out, when I debuted and I came out to the amazing reception in Chicago. It was after that where I was like ‘this is where I’m meant to be. This is home for me for sure.’”

On the audience's reaction to her:

“I was so nervous. I had no idea how the crowd was going to respond to me. But I knew it was a really big night and I was worried. I hoped that they were going to welcome me with open arms. When they started to chant ‘Ruby Soho!’ prior to me ever coming out, it was real to me in that moment. I almost started crying. But it was everything that I wanted it to be and more. It was more than I expected. I was so nervous before that. It was just that crowd, that night, was such a special moment. It was probably the best moment in my career to date, because it was just like a culmination of eleven years of work that I had done. I had a lot of nervousness coming into it, and I was so grateful for all the fans for their warm welcome. It was awesome.”

