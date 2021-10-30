WWE UK Supershow Lineups For November 2021

It should be noted that all cards are subject to change.

- WALTER vs. Cesaro - Jeff Hardy vs. Madcap Moss - Shayna Baszler vs. Natalya - Finn Balor vs. Sheamus - Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Baron Corbin - NXT Championship Triple Threat Match: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Bron Breakker vs. Sami Zayn - WWE Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jinder Mahal - SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Sasha Banks

- NXT Championship: Tommaso Ciampa (c) vs. Bron Breakker - WWE Intercontinental Championship: Shinsuke Nakamura (c) vs. Jinder Mahal - United States Championship Fatal 4-Way Match: Damian Priest (c) vs. Kevin Owens vs. Finn Balor vs. Seth Rollins - RAW Tag Team Championship: RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Riddle) (c) vs. The Street Profits vs. Robert Roode and Dolph Ziggler - SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Sasha Banks - RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Doudrop vs. Bianca Belair - WWE Championship Street Fight: Big E (c) vs. Bobby Lashley in a Street Fight

WWE has announced their United Kingdom Supershow lineups for early November of this year.

Moose Announced For NJPW Battle In The Valley

NJPW has announced IMPACT World Champion Moose will go up against Juice Robinson at NJPW Battle in the Valley on November 13 in San Jose, California. Below is the updated card for the event: - [...] Oct 30 - NJPW has announced IMPACT World Champion Moose will go up against Juice Robinson at NJPW Battle in the Valley on November 13 in San Jose, California. Below is the updated card for the event: - [...]

Paul Heyman Got Involved In Dark Match After SmackDown Went Off The Air

The main event of last night's episode of SmackDown on FS1 featured New Day's King Woods and Kofi Kingston defeating The Usos. After the show went off the air, the usual dark main event took, which t[...] Oct 30 - The main event of last night's episode of SmackDown on FS1 featured New Day's King Woods and Kofi Kingston defeating The Usos. After the show went off the air, the usual dark main event took, which t[...]

CM Punk On If He Would Have Returned To Pro Wrestling If AEW Didn't Exist

CM Punk recently spoke with DAZN and was asked if he would have made his return to pro wrestling if AEW didn't exist. CM Punk said: “It’s a great question. One I’ve actually though[...] Oct 30 - CM Punk recently spoke with DAZN and was asked if he would have made his return to pro wrestling if AEW didn't exist. CM Punk said: “It’s a great question. One I’ve actually though[...]

WWE UK Supershow Lineups For November 2021

WWE has announced their United Kingdom Supershow lineups for early November of this year. Wednesday, November 3 – Brighton’s Brighton Centre; Thursday, November 4 – Sheffield’[...] Oct 30 - WWE has announced their United Kingdom Supershow lineups for early November of this year. Wednesday, November 3 – Brighton’s Brighton Centre; Thursday, November 4 – Sheffield’[...]

AEW Rampage (October 29th 2021)

It's Friday, you know what that means! This is Rampage! We have an episode tonight filmed after Dynamite in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday and we have 3 matches tonight, each exciting for its own [...] Oct 29 - It's Friday, you know what that means! This is Rampage! We have an episode tonight filmed after Dynamite in Boston, Massachusetts on Wednesday and we have 3 matches tonight, each exciting for its own [...]

Brock Lesnar Fined $1 Million By WWE

During last week's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Brock Lesnar was suspended indefinitely for attacking WWE officials and ring crew, and then delivering an attack to WWE official Adam Pearce with an F5. On to[...] Oct 29 - During last week's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Brock Lesnar was suspended indefinitely for attacking WWE officials and ring crew, and then delivering an attack to WWE official Adam Pearce with an F5. On to[...]

WWE SmackDown Results 10/29/21

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (10/29/2021), Courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together" signature airs and then we shoot to the [...] Oct 29 - WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (10/29/2021), Courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com. The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together" signature airs and then we shoot to the [...]

Mance Warner Released From MLW Contract

Mance Warner has been released from his MLW contract. SEScoops revealed Warner is gone from the company and Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp confirmed the news with Warner himself. Warner reque[...] Oct 29 - Mance Warner has been released from his MLW contract. SEScoops revealed Warner is gone from the company and Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp confirmed the news with Warner himself. Warner reque[...]

Is Charlotte Flair Backstage At Tonight's WWE SmackDown?

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is reportedly backstage at tonight's WWE SmackDown at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA. PWInsider is reporting that Flair is b[...] Oct 29 - SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair is reportedly backstage at tonight's WWE SmackDown at the Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza in Wilkes-Barre, PA. PWInsider is reporting that Flair is b[...]

AJ Styles Believes Omos Will Be World Champion One Day 'Soon'

On this past Monday's WWE RAW AJ Styles was absent but his tag partner Omos was on the broadcast, costing the Street Profits their match against the Dirty Dawgs and Alpha Academy. During a recent int[...] Oct 29 - On this past Monday's WWE RAW AJ Styles was absent but his tag partner Omos was on the broadcast, costing the Street Profits their match against the Dirty Dawgs and Alpha Academy. During a recent int[...]

PHOTOS: Nixed Alexa Bliss Mask Revealed

Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt joined demonic forces in the summer of 2020, after Bliss was attacked by Wyatt’s alter-ego ‘The Fiend.’ Her character seemed to get more and more creepy a[...] Oct 29 - Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt joined demonic forces in the summer of 2020, after Bliss was attacked by Wyatt’s alter-ego ‘The Fiend.’ Her character seemed to get more and more creepy a[...]

WWE Hall Of Famer "Hacksaw" Jim Duggan Underwent Successful Surgery Today

We previously reported, WWE Hall Of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan revealed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. In a post on Instagram, Duggan's wife Debra posted that he had suc[...] Oct 29 - We previously reported, WWE Hall Of Famer “Hacksaw” Jim Duggan revealed that he had been diagnosed with prostate cancer. In a post on Instagram, Duggan's wife Debra posted that he had suc[...]

Trick Or Street Fight Match Added To Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced a “Trick or Street Fight” for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FS1. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs will team up against Happy Corbin a[...] Oct 29 - WWE has announced a “Trick or Street Fight” for tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FS1. Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura and Rick Boogs will team up against Happy Corbin a[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Star Backstage At Tonight's WWE SmackDown

IMPACT Wrestling star Petey Williams is reportedly backstage at tonight’s WWE SmackDown television tapings in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. PWInsider is reporting that Williams is there to try ou[...] Oct 29 - IMPACT Wrestling star Petey Williams is reportedly backstage at tonight’s WWE SmackDown television tapings in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania. PWInsider is reporting that Williams is there to try ou[...]

Jon Moxley Compares Professional Wrestling To The MCU

Jon Moxley was recently a guest on Throwing Down with Renee & Miesha, where he spoke about professional wrestling and compared it to the Marvel Universe in an attempt to sway the opinion of former[...] Oct 29 - Jon Moxley was recently a guest on Throwing Down with Renee & Miesha, where he spoke about professional wrestling and compared it to the Marvel Universe in an attempt to sway the opinion of former[...]

WATCH: Tales From The Road w/ Godfather and Brian Knobbs Trailer

Jung Guns Entertainment is producing a new reality series starring legends The Godfather and Brian Knobbs, documenting their fabled stories from the world of professional wrestling. The series is cal[...] Oct 29 - Jung Guns Entertainment is producing a new reality series starring legends The Godfather and Brian Knobbs, documenting their fabled stories from the world of professional wrestling. The series is cal[...]

Chris Van Vliet Recalls Getting To Appear In AEW

It's a strange thing when a wrestling interviewer is interviewed by another wrestling interviewer about their appearances in a wrestling promotion, but that's what happened when Chris Van Vliet sat do[...] Oct 29 - It's a strange thing when a wrestling interviewer is interviewed by another wrestling interviewer about their appearances in a wrestling promotion, but that's what happened when Chris Van Vliet sat do[...]

Jim Ross Reveals One Thing He Did That Really Upset Vince McMahon

During the most recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross revealed the time he upset Vince McMahon the most during his time with the company and revealed it was nothing he [...] Oct 29 - During the most recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross revealed the time he upset Vince McMahon the most during his time with the company and revealed it was nothing he [...]

JBL Recalls Vince McMahon Getting Into An Argument With A Pilot

WWE Hall Of Famer JBL reflected on a story where Vince McMahon got into an argument with an airline pilot after being told that weather conditions were near impossible to land a plane. During his Sto[...] Oct 29 - WWE Hall Of Famer JBL reflected on a story where Vince McMahon got into an argument with an airline pilot after being told that weather conditions were near impossible to land a plane. During his Sto[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE SmackDown On FS1

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will air on FS1 due to MLB World Series coverage on FOX this week. Additionally, there will be two encore presentations of SmackDown with the first replay going head-to-h[...] Oct 29 - Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will air on FS1 due to MLB World Series coverage on FOX this week. Additionally, there will be two encore presentations of SmackDown with the first replay going head-to-h[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Rampage

A new pre-taped episode of AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT. The episode was filmed this past Wednesday at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts Below is the final announced card: - AEW World Ti[...] Oct 29 - A new pre-taped episode of AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT. The episode was filmed this past Wednesday at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts Below is the final announced card: - AEW World Ti[...]

Jimmy Wang Yang Is Back With WWE

Former WWE Superstar Jimmy Wang Yang is now working as a Producer for the company. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was revealed that Jimmy Yang started working as a Producer on this p[...] Oct 29 - Former WWE Superstar Jimmy Wang Yang is now working as a Producer for the company. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was revealed that Jimmy Yang started working as a Producer on this p[...]

Vince McMahon Reportedly Traveled Back To Saudi Arabia This Week

WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly returned to Saudi Arabia this week for business talks. The WWE CEO and Chairman returned to the United States last Friday for SmackDown following the 202[...] Oct 29 - WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly returned to Saudi Arabia this week for business talks. The WWE CEO and Chairman returned to the United States last Friday for SmackDown following the 202[...]

Gable Steveson on Roman Reigns: "He's perfect."

During WWE After The Bell, Gable Steveson spoke on some of his dream opponents in WWE. "I'm looking to mix it up with Roman. I really like Roman right now, what he's doing. He's perfect, he has the[...] Oct 29 - During WWE After The Bell, Gable Steveson spoke on some of his dream opponents in WWE. "I'm looking to mix it up with Roman. I really like Roman right now, what he's doing. He's perfect, he has the[...]