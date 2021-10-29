Brock Lesnar Fined $1 Million By WWE

Please enable JavaScript to view recent forum posts and cloud tags.

BREAKING: @BrockLesnar has been fined $1 MILLION for his attack on @ScrapDaddyAP . #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/nCynpL3HlP

This is part of a storyline that will see Lesnar take time off WWE television, likely until early 2022.

On tonight’s show on FS1, Pearce appeared from his home via satellite and revealed that in addition to Lesnar's suspension, WWE would be fining Brock Lesnar a whopping $1 million.

During last week's WWE SmackDown on FOX, Brock Lesnar was suspended indefinitely for attacking WWE officials and ring crew, and then delivering an attack to WWE official Adam Pearce with an F5.

