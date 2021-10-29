WWE SmackDown Results 10/29/21

WWE FRIDAY NIGHT SMACKDOWN RESULTS (10/29/2021), Courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com.

The "WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together" signature airs and then we shoot to the regular opening for Friday Night SmackDown, which this week airs on FS1 from Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA.

Are you ready for a good time?!

Michael Cole and Pat McAfee welcome us to this week's show as the camera pans the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA. We then hear Cole and McAfee run down some of the action scheduled for tonight's show.

Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks & Shotzi Kick Off This Week's Show

From there, we hear the familiar sounds of the entrance theme music of Charlotte Flair. "The Queen" makes her way out to head down to the ring as the SmackDown Women's Champion will kick off this week's show on FS1.

As the 12-time champ settles into the ring, the camera pans over to show Cole and McAfee at the commentary desk, and the duo bring up the "feisty" segment involving Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks on last week's program.

Her music dies down and she begins talking about how the more things change, the more they stay the same -- pointing to her being the SmackDown Women's Champion for the sixth time. She thinks. She says she doesn't count, because that's what fans do.

She looks at the camera and says when Charlotte Flair whens another title -- it's just another Friday. She then winks at the camera and smiles. She brings up "last week's drama" and then brings up how the women on this brand need a real leader and someone to bring out the best in them -- and that's her.

Before she can say anything else, the familiar sounds of Sasha Banks' theme hits and Cole points out on commentary that it is now "Boss Time." Banks makes her way out and heads down to the ring as the commentators again bring up her strong verbal exchange with "The Queen" on last week's show.

Sasha's music cuts off and she begins by laughing about Charlotte's comments about SmackDown needing a leader for the women's division. She says she's not worried about helping anyone but herself. Charlotte then says this is the new era of SmackDown and while Sasha may think she deserves a title opportunity -- she finds it a bit selfish.

She says she's given Sasha plenty of chances to win the title and after talking with Sonya Deville earlier, she has come to the decision that a new face deserves an opportunity at the title. Sasha asks if she's feeling gracious or if she's just scared of her.

On that note, we hear Shotzi Blackheart's music hit and out comes Shotzi on her trademark tank. She heads down to the ring and stops at ringside. She stands on her tank and gets on the mic and tells Charlotte that if she's looking for someone that she's never faced before -- then she's her girl. The fans chant "Shotzi! Shotzi!"

Charlotte says Shotzi can get her match right now. Shotzi fires a shot from her tank and her music plays again as Cole makes the "championship contenders match" between Charlotte and Shotzi official -- and that match is up next. We head to a commercial break on that note.

Championship Contenders Match

Charlotte Flair vs. Shotzi

We return from the break and see Shotzi and Charlotte both in the ring ready for battle, as Sasha takes a spot at ringside to get an up-close view of this championship contenders match.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running. Shotzi tries finishing off Charlotte straight out of the gate, but "The Queen" avoids it and begins taking over on offense. Shotzi ends up landing a kick that slows her momentum, but "The Queen" takes over from there with some fancy cartwheels, flips and a nice dropkick to the grill of a grounded Shotzi.

Off the ropes, Shotzi sends Charlotte flying. From there, she connects with a nice baseball slide dropkick that helps shift the momentum in her favor. She gets Charlotte in the corner and unloads on her with a variety of strikes. She hops to the middle rope, but Charlotte yanks her feet out and she crashes with the back of her head and neck smashing into the turnbuckle on the way down to the mat.

"The Queen" takes back over on offense from here, pounding away on Shotzi as the camera shoots over to show Sasha watching on at ringside. The fans chant "Let's go Shotzi" and she rolls Charlotte up out of nowhere with a small package, however Charlotte kicks out and takes back over control of the action.

We head to a mid-match commercial break as the action in our opening match of the evening continues. When we return from the break, we are informed by the commentators that it has been all-Charlotte in control during the commercials, however we see Shotzi start to show signs of life. Charlotte cuts her off and dominates en route to the finish, which sees Sasha hop on the apron, which leads to Charlotte hitting Shotzi with Natural Selection for the victory.

Winner: Charlotte Flair

Shotzi Brutally Attacks Sasha Banks

Once the match wraps up, Charlotte heads to the back, while Sasha heads into the ring to check on Shotzi. Shotzi gets up and shoves Sasha, yelling at her that her loss was Sasha's fault. She ends up attacking Sasha and beating the hell out of "The Boss" as the crowd boos and watches on in disbelief.

She dumps her out to the floor and slams her face-first into the tank and then into the barricade. She rams her into the tank again and then rolls her back into the ring. She heads to the top rope and comes leaping off with a senton back splash. She looks down at a laid out Sasha Banks and stands over her talking trash and letting out a war cry / howl.

Jeff Hardy Approached By Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss

Kayla Braxton is shown backstage and she welcomes her guest at this time, "The Charismatic Enigma" Jeff Hardy. She asks him what he is most looking forward to now that he is back on the blue brand. Hardy talks about being excited about making new friends, challenging new opponents and maybe, just maybe winning a title he's never held before.

As he continues talking, up walks Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss. They tell some bad jokes about Halloween and then walk off laughing. Hardy simply says again that it's good to be back on SmackDown. This ends the segment. We head to another commercial break.

Adam Pearce Reveals Additional Punishment To Brock Lesnar

When we return from the break we head to our Progressive Match Flo segment, which shows highlights from last week's SmackDown and Crown Jewel, including the actions of Brock Lesnar that led to him being suspended indefinitely by Adam Pearce after his vicious assault of Roman Reigns, The Usos and WWE officials -- including Pearce himself.

From there, we return to an "earlier today" message, as we see Pearce in his office. He talks about Lesnar's actions on last week's show being disgusting. He says he will not be disrespected. He says what happened last week can not and will not happen again. He informs us that he phoned Lesnar and told him that in addition to his indefinite suspension, he is being fined $1,000,000.

Paul Heyman's Reaction To $1,000,000 Fine To Brock Lesnar

Now we shoot live where we see Paul Heyman watching the Pearce message from earlier today on a monitor and smiling when hearing about the fine. Up walks Kayla Braxton and she asks for his reaction and asks how would Brock Lesnar respond to being fined $1,000,000 in addition to his indefinite suspension.

Heyman beats around the bush, so Braxton asks him again -- directly. Heyman says Lesnar would respond by showing up at the WWE office and ripping out everyone's throat, starting with Adam Pearce. He then goes on a rant about Pearce and starts talking in super pro-Lesnar fashion before catching himself and cutting himself off.

He says "at least that's how I think Brock Lesnar would react, I haven't spoken to Brock Lesnar. Leave me alone, will yah?!" He walks off.

Open Challenge

Drew McIntyre vs. Mustafa Ali

We head back inside Mohegan Sun Arena where we hear the familiar sounds of Drew McIntyre's theme song. "The Scottish Warrior" heads out and makes his way down to the ring as Cole and McAfee plug his open challenge coming up next. On that note, we head to another commercial break.

As we settle back in from the break, McIntyre gets on the mic as his music wraps up. He says this might not come as a surprise to anyone, but he's in an ass-kicking mood. He asks if the fans are in the mood for an open challenge here tonight. They cheer. He then asks who has the balls in the SmackDown locker room to answer his challenge.

McIntyre holds his hands out-stretched and waits to see who, if anyone, answers the call. After a slight pause, we hear the theme for Mustafa Ali playing and out he comes on a microphone. He says we all get it -- Drew is big and bad, but he says he is better. He claims to have more athletic talent in his pinky than Drew does in his entire body.

He says he's quicker, more agile and when it comes to in-ring talent, Drew doesn't even compare. The fans chant "You suck! You suck!" at him as he enters the ring and delivers his final line, "So, I'm gonna be the one to beat you tonight." He takes his entrance gear off and stretches a bit and then the bell sounds to get this one off-and-running.

Ali gets McIntyre into a corner and blasts him with a chop. That would be the last offensive move he would land for a while, as McIntyre takes over and begins ragdolling him all over the place. He hits a big suplex and neckbreaker and goes for the future shock DDT, but Ali avoids it. He ends up getting him in his submission finisher and picks up the win with the Kimura lock.

Winner: Drew McIntyre

Mustafa Ali Has To Get Something Off His Chest

Cole and McAfee begin moving on to the next scheduled segment, which is King Xavier Woods knighting his longtime pal Kofi Kingston, but instead, Ali jumps on a mic and says he's got to get something off his chest. He claims the fans only cheer someone like McIntyre and boo someone like him because his name is "Mustafa." He drops the mic and the fans boo some more to end the quick post-match segment.

The Usos Crash King Xavier Woods' Knighting Of Kofi Kingston

Now we shoot to a video package that shows Kofi Kingston crowning Xavier Woods the King of the Ring on last week's show after Woods won in the finals at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

We return live and we see Xavier Woods walking down the hallways with Kofi Kingston. They come across the Hit Row group and the group talk about not being worthy and bowing to Woods.

Kingston brings up Hit Row having bars and ask them to spit some rhymes about King Woods. They go on to do a little song about him and then Woods and Kingston continue making their way to the ring for Woods' knighting of Kingston.

As we settle back in from the break, Woods and Kingston are in the ring for their knighting of Kingston segment. The fans chant "Hail King Woods" and then "You deserve it!" to him. He jokingly says he does, mentioning that he does a lot behind-the-scenes to be where he is today.

Woods then talks about Kingston being a shining example of a knight in the kingdom that is the WWE Universe. He asks Kingston to take a knee. Kingston does. Woods knights him. The two dance around as the fans chant them on and then The Usos come out and say "Whoa whoa whoa!" about 10 times -- literally -- as they crash the knighting segment and make their way down to the ring.

The Usos talk some trash to Kingston and Woods when they get in the ring, which ultimately leads to Woods challenging The Usos to a trial by combat. Kingston says that is a match. The Usos say they accept. They brawl with Kingston and Woods and duck out and head to the back to end this segment.

Halloween Trick Or Street Fight

Rick Boogs & Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss

Rick Boogs comes out to rock with the Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura, as he begins shredding on guitar the theme of the Japanese wrestling legend and out comes the I-C champ as the two make their way down to the ring while Pat McAfee dances on the commentary desk. We head to a pre-match commercial break on this note.

When we return from the break, we see Nakamura and Boogs finishing up their ring entrance and then the theme for Happy Corbin hits and out he comes accompanied by Madcap Moss for this Halloween Trick Or Street Fight match, as we now see carved pumpkins, scary decorations and other Halloween garb surrounding the ring and ringside area.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this holiday-themed bout here on SmackDown on FS1 from the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA. We see Moss and Boog brawl to the floor while Nakamura handles Corbin in the ring. He then goes to work on Moss as he re-enters the ring as well.

Boogs goes out and grabs his guitar and starts shredding some riffs in the face of Moss as Nakamura kicks him in the corner. Corbin ends up blasting him from behind with a kendo stick. As Corbin beats down Boogs in the ring, we see Reggie go flying over their heads as Drew Gulak and several others WWE 24/7 Championship guys hit the ring. They fly over their heads again on the way back out of the ring and to the backstage area again.

Pat McAfee points out that SmackDown is trending number one in the United States on Twitter. Now we see Boogs and Moss brawling at ringside in front of a bobbling for apples bucket. Nakamura hits him and then dunk his head in. Nakamura and Boogs eat an apple as we head to a mid-match commercial break. As we return from the break, we see Moss and Corbin are now in control of the action, dominating Boogs and Nakamura inside and outside of the ring and using a lot of the Halloween themed junk as weapons or to mock them.

Nakamura fires up on offense and nearly has this one wrapped up when Moss puts a giant pumpkin over his head and distracts his vision, allowing Corbin to nearly take his head off with a big shot. Corbin and Nakamura brawl at ringside while Boogs and Moss duke it out in the ring. Out of nowhere, some people in Halloween costumes blast Boogs with a kendo stick from behind on the top-rope, leading to Moss scoring the pin for the victory.

Winners: Happy Corbin & Madcap Moss

Halloween Costume Attacks Are ...

After the match, we see it is Garza and Carrillo end up unmasking to reveal they were the mystery attacks in the Halloween costumes that provided the assist in the finish of the Halloween Trick Or Street Fight.

Sami Zayn Tries To Complain To Sonya Deville

We shoot backstage where Sonya Deville is asked about whether or not the way things were handled earlier tonight were fair or not. As she answers, up walks Sami Zayn and he complains about not being booked on SmackDown tonight. As he tries to make his case, the segment just fades out and we head back into the arena for our next match of the evening.

Naomi vs. Shayna Baszler

Now we head back inside the Mohegan Sun Arena where it's time to feel the glow, as the lights go out and the neon lights and lasers come up as the techno music thumps and Naomi makes her way down to the ring for our next match of the evening.

As she settles into the ring, we head to a pre-match commercial break. When we return from the break, Shayna Baszler's theme hits and out comes "The Queen of Spades" as Naomi's opponent for tonight.

The bell doesn't ring and there is no referee out there for these two, so out comes Sonya Deville. She says because of the attack with Brock Lesnar last week, the scheduled official is not here for this match. She says she needs to find someone suitable to fill in, so she decides that she is the best option herself.

Deville enters the ring and asks anyone at ringside if they have a referee shirt. They do and they hand it to her. She puts it on and it appears she will serve as the special guest referee for this one-on-one showdown between Naomi and Baszler.

Cole and McAfee remark about how coincidental it is that the random referee t-shirt available at ringside happens to perfectly fit Deville. The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with this one. Baszler takes Naomi down early on but Naomi kicks her way free. Back on the feet, Naomi hits the ropes and takes Baszler down with a hurricanrana.

Naomi seems to have this one locked up, but Deville doesn't do her job and it continues, and seconds later, Baszler ends up getting the win from due to favorable treatment from the special ref. After the win, Baszler watches as Naomi complains to Deville and then sneak attacks her with the clutch submission from behind. She leaves Naomi laying and poses over her as Deville exits the ring and heads to the back.

Winner: Shayna Baszler

The Usos vs. King Xavier Woods & Sir Kofi Kingston

We hear a quick word from King Xavier Woods and "Sir" Kofi Kingston backstage and then we head to another commercial break while Woods and Kingston head to the ring for our scheduled main event of the evening, which will feature the royal aforementioned duo taking on The Usos.

When we return from the break, we see Naomi walking backstage and holding her neck when she is stopped by a member of the WWE broadcast team. Naomi doesn't wait to be asked anything, instead voluntarily saying that if Deville ever hangs her suit back up and gets back in the ring, she's gonna handle her. She says if Baszler ever wants a piece of her one-on-one, she'll do the same.

Now we settle back inside the arena and see Woods and Kingston finishing up their ring entrance as their music fades down. The Usos theme hits and out comes Jimmy and Jey Uso ready for the final bout of the evening here on Friday Night SmackDown. They pose in the ring with their SmackDown Tag-Team Titles as McAfee and Cole talk on commentary about these four being involved in one of the best tag-team rivalries in WWE history.

The bell sounds and we're off-and-running with our main event. Jey Uso and King Woods kick things off for their respective teams. Woods establishes the early offensive lead over Jey and then tags in "Sir" Kofi, who picks up where he left off, taking it to Uso as the commentators sing the praises of both teams. Jey shifts the momentum in his favor and tags in Jimmy. The Usos hit some double-team spots and then Jimmy goes for the cover, while Jey settles on the ring apron. Kofi kicks out.

Jimmy continues working over Kofi in the corner and then whips him to the opposing corner. He charges after him, but runs right into a dropkick from Kingston. Jimmy staggers over and tags in Jey. Kofi heads to the top-rope and dives out onto both Usos on the floor, but they catch him and dump him over the guardrail and onto the concrete floor near the fans. On that note, we head to a mid-match commercial break as the action continues.

We're back from the break and we see The Usos dominating the action, taking it to Kingston in the ring while utilizing frequent tags to keep a fresh man in the ring at all times on the newly knighted New Day member. Once again we are reminded that SmackDown is trending number one on Twitter in the U.S. Kingston buys himself some time with a big leg lariat on Jey. Jey makes the tag, but so does Kofi.

King Woods takes the hot tag and is flying all over the place, taking out any-and-everything that moves. He hits a nice side-Russian leg sweep on Woods and then hits the ropes for a drop kick to a grounded Uso for a near fall. We see The Usos take back over control of the offense, as they take turns beating down King Woods while the fans try and cheer the royal King of the Ring 2021 winner back into the fight. Woods starts to fire up and he catches Uso with some right hands and a running forearm.

We see Woods make the tag to Kofi, but Uso didn't see it. Uso makes the tag. Kofi goes for Trouble in Paradise, but Uso avoids it and lays Kofi out for a near fall. The Usos hit double super kicks on Kofi and they go for the cover again, but again Kofi somehow manages to kick out at the count of two. Both Usos head to the top-rope on opposing corners, but Woods yanks one of the Usos down, and Kofi gets his knees up for the other Usos' landing. Woods tags in and rolls an unsuspecting Uso up for the pin fall victory moments later. The commentators talk about how big it is that Woods and Kingston just pinned the SmackDown Tag-Team Champions. That's how this week's show goes off the air. Thanks for joining us!

Winners: King Xavier Woods & Sir Kofi Kingston