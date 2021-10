What's On Tap For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Rampage

A new pre-taped episode of AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT. The episode was filmed this past Wednesday at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts

Jon Moxley Compares Professional Wrestling To The MCU

Jon Moxley was recently a guest on Throwing Down with Renee & Miesha, where he spoke about professional wrestling and compared it to the Marvel Universe in an attempt to sway the opinion of former[...] Oct 29 - Jon Moxley was recently a guest on Throwing Down with Renee & Miesha, where he spoke about professional wrestling and compared it to the Marvel Universe in an attempt to sway the opinion of former[...]

WATCH: Tales From The Road w/ Godfather and Brian Knobbs Trailer

Jung Guns Entertainment is producing a new reality series starring legends The Godfather and Brian Knobbs, documenting their fabled stories from the world of professional wrestling. The series is cal[...] Oct 29 - Jung Guns Entertainment is producing a new reality series starring legends The Godfather and Brian Knobbs, documenting their fabled stories from the world of professional wrestling. The series is cal[...]

Chris Van Vliet Recalls Getting To Appear In AEW

It's a strange thing when a wrestling interviewer is interviewed by another wrestling interviewer about their appearances in a wrestling promotion, but that's what happened when Chris Van Vliet sat do[...] Oct 29 - It's a strange thing when a wrestling interviewer is interviewed by another wrestling interviewer about their appearances in a wrestling promotion, but that's what happened when Chris Van Vliet sat do[...]

Jim Ross Reveals One Thing He Did That Really Upset Vince McMahon

During the most recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross revealed the time he upset Vince McMahon the most during his time with the company and revealed it was nothing he [...] Oct 29 - During the most recent episode of his Grilling JR podcast, WWE Hall Of Famer Jim Ross revealed the time he upset Vince McMahon the most during his time with the company and revealed it was nothing he [...]

JBL Recalls Vince McMahon Getting Into An Argument With A Pilot

WWE Hall Of Famer JBL reflected on a story where Vince McMahon got into an argument with an airline pilot after being told that weather conditions were near impossible to land a plane. During his Sto[...] Oct 29 - WWE Hall Of Famer JBL reflected on a story where Vince McMahon got into an argument with an airline pilot after being told that weather conditions were near impossible to land a plane. During his Sto[...]

Preview For Tonight's WWE SmackDown On FS1

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will air on FS1 due to MLB World Series coverage on FOX this week. Additionally, there will be two encore presentations of SmackDown with the first replay going head-to-h[...] Oct 29 - Tonight’s WWE SmackDown will air on FS1 due to MLB World Series coverage on FOX this week. Additionally, there will be two encore presentations of SmackDown with the first replay going head-to-h[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight’s Episode Of AEW Rampage

A new pre-taped episode of AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT. The episode was filmed this past Wednesday at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts Below is the final announced card: - AEW World Ti[...] Oct 29 - A new pre-taped episode of AEW Rampage airs tonight on TNT. The episode was filmed this past Wednesday at the Agganis Arena in Boston, Massachusetts Below is the final announced card: - AEW World Ti[...]

Jimmy Wang Yang Is Back With WWE

Former WWE Superstar Jimmy Wang Yang is now working as a Producer for the company. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was revealed that Jimmy Yang started working as a Producer on this p[...] Oct 29 - Former WWE Superstar Jimmy Wang Yang is now working as a Producer for the company. In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was revealed that Jimmy Yang started working as a Producer on this p[...]

Vince McMahon Reportedly Traveled Back To Saudi Arabia This Week

WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly returned to Saudi Arabia this week for business talks. The WWE CEO and Chairman returned to the United States last Friday for SmackDown following the 202[...] Oct 29 - WWE CEO and Chairman Vince McMahon reportedly returned to Saudi Arabia this week for business talks. The WWE CEO and Chairman returned to the United States last Friday for SmackDown following the 202[...]

Gable Steveson on Roman Reigns: "He's perfect."

During WWE After The Bell, Gable Steveson spoke on some of his dream opponents in WWE. "I'm looking to mix it up with Roman. I really like Roman right now, what he's doing. He's perfect, he has the[...] Oct 29 - During WWE After The Bell, Gable Steveson spoke on some of his dream opponents in WWE. "I'm looking to mix it up with Roman. I really like Roman right now, what he's doing. He's perfect, he has the[...]

Mercedes Martinez Goes In-Depth On Behind The Scenes Of Retribution Storyline

During an appearance on the Bell to Belle podcast, Mercedes Martinez spoke about the Retribution faction that she was part of. “To be honest, The Retribution pitch was not pitched to me. Well[...] Oct 29 - During an appearance on the Bell to Belle podcast, Mercedes Martinez spoke about the Retribution faction that she was part of. “To be honest, The Retribution pitch was not pitched to me. Well[...]

Bill Goldberg Referring To WWE Fans, "I Think I Shut These F***ers Up Finally"

Bill Goldberg recently appeared on the CarCar podcast, where he openly admitted that his career in Saudi Arabia hasn't gone particularly well. "I don’t have the best track record in Saudi Ara[...] Oct 29 - Bill Goldberg recently appeared on the CarCar podcast, where he openly admitted that his career in Saudi Arabia hasn't gone particularly well. "I don’t have the best track record in Saudi Ara[...]

Keith Lee Talks Naming His Finisher After Dragon Ball Z, Praises T-BAR and Adam Cole

During an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Keith Lee spoke about how T-BAR is actually one of his favorite opponents. “Dijak [Dominik Dijakovic]. I guess people know him now as[...] Oct 29 - During an appearance on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Keith Lee spoke about how T-BAR is actually one of his favorite opponents. “Dijak [Dominik Dijakovic]. I guess people know him now as[...]

WWE Announces Preliminary Court Approval Of Proposed Settlement Amid Lawsuit

Back on April 24th of 2020, WWE got snagged with a lawsuit as shareholders Ryan Merholz and Melvyn Klein filed a lawsuit against World Wrestling Entertainment, Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Paul L[...] Oct 29 - Back on April 24th of 2020, WWE got snagged with a lawsuit as shareholders Ryan Merholz and Melvyn Klein filed a lawsuit against World Wrestling Entertainment, Vince McMahon, Stephanie McMahon, Paul L[...]

Jim Ross Comments On Why Steve Austin’s Movie Career Wasn’t As Big As John Cena and The Rock

During the latest episode of Grilling Jr. AEW announcer Jim Ross responded to a question as to why he thinks Steve Austin’s movie career wasn’t as big as The Rock’s and John Cena&rsq[...] Oct 28 - During the latest episode of Grilling Jr. AEW announcer Jim Ross responded to a question as to why he thinks Steve Austin’s movie career wasn’t as big as The Rock’s and John Cena&rsq[...]

AEW Will Have a Streaming Service By End of 2022 According To Tony Schiavone

Tony Schiavone is of the belief AEW will have its own streaming service by the end of 2022. During his AdFreeShows podcast, Schiavone discussed the topic and why he thinks it will happen sooner rathe[...] Oct 28 - Tony Schiavone is of the belief AEW will have its own streaming service by the end of 2022. During his AdFreeShows podcast, Schiavone discussed the topic and why he thinks it will happen sooner rathe[...]

AEW Dynamite Drops Below 1 Million Viewers Following Return To Wednesday Nights

The live viewership numbers for this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite (October 27) is in and it reveals the viewership increased significantly for the show returning to Wednesday nights on TNT. Dynamite[...] Oct 28 - The live viewership numbers for this past Wednesday's AEW Dynamite (October 27) is in and it reveals the viewership increased significantly for the show returning to Wednesday nights on TNT. Dynamite[...]

IMPACT Wrestling Results 10/28/21

IMPACT On AXS TV returns tonight with the fallout from their biggest pay-per-view event of the year -- Bound For Glory 2021, courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com here are the [...] Oct 28 - IMPACT On AXS TV returns tonight with the fallout from their biggest pay-per-view event of the year -- Bound For Glory 2021, courtesy of our live coverage partner Matt Boone of RAJAH.com here are the [...]

Two Title Matches Announced For NWA Hard Times II

The NWA has announced the first two title matches for their “NWA Hard Times II” event, which takes place on December 4, 2021 from Atlanta, Georgia. Below is the updated announced card: N[...] Oct 28 - The NWA has announced the first two title matches for their “NWA Hard Times II” event, which takes place on December 4, 2021 from Atlanta, Georgia. Below is the updated announced card: N[...]

WWE Talking Smack Now Not Airing On FS1, Back-To-Back SmackDown Announced

It was reported last week that WWE Talking Smack will be airing on Friday night on FS1. It now has been revealed that this will not be happening, WWE SmackDown will be airing on FS1 this Friday night[...] Oct 28 - It was reported last week that WWE Talking Smack will be airing on Friday night on FS1. It now has been revealed that this will not be happening, WWE SmackDown will be airing on FS1 this Friday night[...]

Bray Wyatt Rebrands Himself 'Windham' On Social Media

Bray Wyatt's (Windham Rotunda) WWE non-complete clause is nearing its end and the former Superstar is teasing his much-anticipated return. On Twitter, Jason Baker, the designer behind Bray Wyatt&rsqu[...] Oct 28 - Bray Wyatt's (Windham Rotunda) WWE non-complete clause is nearing its end and the former Superstar is teasing his much-anticipated return. On Twitter, Jason Baker, the designer behind Bray Wyatt&rsqu[...]

ROH Tape Library Dating Back To 2012 Is Up For Sale

As previously reported, Ring Of Honor plans to take a hiatus after the Final Battle pay-per-view until April 2022 to restructure the company and make significant changes to the way they operate. A st[...] Oct 28 - As previously reported, Ring Of Honor plans to take a hiatus after the Final Battle pay-per-view until April 2022 to restructure the company and make significant changes to the way they operate. A st[...]

Doc Gallows Praises WWE and Roman Reigns, But Criticizes Their View Of The Fans

Doc Gallows was recently interviewed by MCW Cast, where he discussed whether or not he believes WWE will alter their strategy to compete with AEW. “I got a lot of friends at WWE. I’m gl[...] Oct 28 - Doc Gallows was recently interviewed by MCW Cast, where he discussed whether or not he believes WWE will alter their strategy to compete with AEW. “I got a lot of friends at WWE. I’m gl[...]

AEW "Ghostbusters" Parody Wasn't The Original Plan, TNT/WarnerMedia Steps In

It is being reported by Fightful Select that the decision to have The Elite dress up like the Ghostbusters on AEW Dynamite last night was a late change from the original plans. Originally, AEW was go[...] Oct 28 - It is being reported by Fightful Select that the decision to have The Elite dress up like the Ghostbusters on AEW Dynamite last night was a late change from the original plans. Originally, AEW was go[...]