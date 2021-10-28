WWE Has Pulled Charlotte Flair's Media Appearances

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair has reportedly been pulled from her media appearances this week following the backstage incident with Becky Lynch on last week’s episode of SmackDown.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful revealed the news on his Twitter.

And they pulled it https://t.co/Kib32E6swg — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 28, 2021

The blame for this incident has been put on Charlotte, and there have been several alleged instances where Flair’s behavior has been unacceptable to other talent backstage in recent months.

PWInsider recently reported, "One source not close to Flair said, ‘Let’s be honest, that’s what stars do. They make sure their star power remains the same or greater.’"