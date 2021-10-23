Backstage Report On Charlotte Flair / Becky Lynch Altercation, Segment Allegedly Went Off-Script

PWInsider is reporting that there was a confrontation backstage between Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch after their segment on last night's WWE SmackDown.

Allegedly, there was a point where Charlotte went off-script. There were reports that Charlotte had concerns that she would look "weak" in the segment, and that it would devalue her championship.

The segment was apparently just supposed to have Lynch and Flair trade belts and then be interrupted by Sasha Banks, however Charlotte threw her belt on the floor, and Lynch threw her belt at Charlotte.

The report also claims that Lynch and Charlotte got into a verbal altercation backstage, with some feeling that Charlotte was attempting to make Lynch look bad.

According to talkSPORT’s sources, the moment with the belt between Charlotte and Becky was supposed to play out with Lynch trying to get her hand on the title before Charlotte pulled it away from her. Their report claims it was a timing error that led to Charlotte throwing the belt on the mat.

That same report claims that there has been heat between Lynch and Charlotte after Becky Lynch called Charlotte "plastic" in a promo a few years ago.

Following this incident, Charlotte's boyfriend Andrade El Idolo, who wrestles in AEW, tweeted a vague anti-WWE tweet which can be read here.