Andrade El Idolo Tweets "Fu… WWE !!!!!"

Andrade El Idolo has been pretty vocal about his dislike of WWE on social media since he departed the company for AEW.

On Tonight's AEW Rampage, Andrade went up against PAC, their second meeting in the ring. Andrade won the first match and tonight PAC got the better of Andrade winning with a Hammerlock-DDT.

Following the show going off the air, Andrade took to Twitter and posted a rather direct message to WWE:

He tweeted, "Fu… WWE !!!!!"

Even more interesting is insider source @WrestleVotes then quote tweeted Andrade’s comment, and tweeted:

"This is only the beginning of the story that unfolded tonight…"