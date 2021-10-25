Sonya Deville Reportedly Wanted To Fight Charlotte Flair Backstage At Friday's SmackDown

Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair reportedly got into an argument backstage following their belt exchange segment on Friday night's episode of WWE SmackDown.

In an update on that situation, PWInsider is reporting that Flair-Lynch got into a confrontation in front of Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard, the report also reveals Sonya Deville was also very angry with Flair backstage and "mad enough to want to fight Flair" at one point.

In a previous report from PWTorch, it was reported the majority of the WWE locker room is behind Lynch who has a strong reputation backstage, while Flair reportedly isolates herself.

The report from PWInsider also notes that some feel Flair has become self-indulgent and worried about protecting herself, a source did however defend her saying, "let’s be honest, that’s what stars do. They make sure their star power remains the same or greater."

There are also some upset that Flair was escorted from the building, given she is a Flair and all her family has given to the business, while others feel it was the right move to diffuse the situation and avoid any further backstage confrontations.

How WWE deals with this next will be interesting. Some sources speculate Flair is trying to leave WWE for AEW to be with her fiancee Andrade El Idolo but she does have a number of years left on her contract and the company will not want to let one of their biggest names leave that easy.