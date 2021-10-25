WWE Locker Room Reaction To Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch Incident

Following Friday's WWE SmackDown, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair have both become the talk of the wrestling world.

A new report from PWTorch has revealed the reaction of the other members of the WWE roster and according to that report, the majority of the WWE roster stand behind Lynch with some calling her a "hero" for confronting Flair.

Lynch is reported to have a strong reputation among fellow talent and Flair's recent actions were the "final straw" for many following months of other issues.

Flair reportedly isolates herself from the locker room, and very few talent are keen to work with her especially now after the "Title Exchange" incident on SmackDown.