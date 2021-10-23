Charlotte Flair Has Heat For Backstage Incident At Friday's WWE SmackDown

As previously reported there was an incident backstage involving Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at Friday's WWE SmackDown.

PWInsider is reporting that as a result of the incident Charlotte Flair has heat with management as there are some who believe that Sasha Banks was undermined by how Flair treated the segment.

The title exchange was actually supposed to build Flair vs Sasha Banks, but the feeling is Flair used the segment to actually put the attention back on herself and Lynch, planned or not, click here to read more on that.

Flair had wanted to drop the RAW Women's Championship to Bianca Belair on Monday's RAW, but creative went in a different direction, this reportedly angered Flair.

Additionally, Vince McMahon was reportedly unhappy that Flair did not come to talk with him directly about this.