Chris Jericho Responds To Eric Bischoff Telling Tony Khan To "Shut Up"

It was previously reported that Eric Bischoff had told Tony Khan to "shut up and wrestle", to which Tony Khan himself responded.

Well, now Chris Jericho has also responded, taking to Twitter to share his thoughts on the comments made by the former WCW executive.

Not sure what a “cosplay competition” is Eric, but @WWE market share has definitely been decreased by @AEW. To the point whenever they forced themselves into “real head to head competition” w us (most recently last Fri) they lost. I’m gonna shut the fuck up now & keep wrestling. https://t.co/ZVn6t9a7U1 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) October 21, 2021

