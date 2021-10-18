Eric Bischoff Tells Tony Khan To "Shut Up" About WWE

Eric Bischoff recently took to his 83 Weeks podcast to give Tony Khan some advice following some of his remarks against WWE, such as stating he looks forward to beating them on Friday and openly stating that a recent episode of Raw "sucked."

“If Tony were to call me and ask for any advice, here’s what it would be — shut up and wrestle dude. Just put out the best product you can and you’ve proven you can, focus on that. This is weird coming from me right? The guy that challenged Vince McMahon, the guy that gave away all of the finishes…but here’s the difference, I was actually competing with them. I was going head-to-head, real head-to-head, my show started the same time his show started every week.”

“That’s real competition, so I’m a little disappointed in the rhetoric I’m hearing out of Tony as well as some of the talent man. Shut the f**k up until you’re actually competing and you’re actually competing favorably. And by the way Tony, in 1996, I was kicking WWE’s a** every week in a real head-to-head competition, not a cosplay competition.”