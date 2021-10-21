WARNING: We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
 
WNS Mobile .. now with Discord!

RSS Feed

  

Bianca Belair Tops Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s PWI Women’s 150 List

Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 21, 2021

Bianca Belair Tops Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s PWI Women’s 150 List

Bianca Belair has been named the #1 wrestler on Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s PWI Women’s 150 list.

Here are the top 10:

1. Bianca Belair
2. Utami Hayashishita
3. Impact Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo
4. AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker
5. Thunder Rosa
6. Sasha Banks
7. Syuri
8. NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion Io Shirai
9. Tam Nakano
10. NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez

This is the first year that PWI’s list for women’s wrestlers has ranked 150 talents.


>>> Jump To Comments Tags: #wwe #bianca belair #pwi #pro wrestling illustrated
https://wrestlr.me/71540/  

Post Your Comments...

 

» More News From This Feed

Oct 21
Bianca Belair Tops Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s PWI Women’s 150 List
Bianca Belair has been named the #1 wrestler on Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s PWI Women’s 150 list. Here are the top 10: 1. Bianca Belair2[...]
Oct 21 - Bianca Belair has been named the #1 wrestler on Pro Wrestling Illustrated’s PWI Women’s 150 list. Here are the top 10: 1. Bianca Belair2[...]
Oct 21
'Go-Big Show' Featuring Cody Rhodes Has A Season Two Premiere Date
TBS has announced that Go-Big Show, which features AEW star Cody Rhodes, will be making its return in 2022. The second season will begin on January 6[...]
Oct 21 - TBS has announced that Go-Big Show, which features AEW star Cody Rhodes, will be making its return in 2022. The second season will begin on January 6[...]
Oct 21
Stipulation Announced For AEW Rampage Match Tomorrow
AEW President Tony Khan has banned everyone from ringside during the Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC rematch which will take place on Friday’s AEW Ramp[...]
Oct 21 - AEW President Tony Khan has banned everyone from ringside during the Andrade El Idolo vs. PAC rematch which will take place on Friday’s AEW Ramp[...]
Oct 21
Jim Ross Dealing With 'Potential Skin Cancer' Issue
AEW commentator Jim Ross has taken to his social media to reveal he might be dealing with a "potential skin cancer" issue.  On his Instagram, th[...]
Oct 21 - AEW commentator Jim Ross has taken to his social media to reveal he might be dealing with a "potential skin cancer" issue.  On his Instagram, th[...]
Oct 21
Roman Reigns Retains Universal Championship At WWE Crown Jewel 2021
In the main event of WWE Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns put his Universal Championship on the line against Brock Lesnar and was successful in defending it.[...]
Oct 21 - In the main event of WWE Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns put his Universal Championship on the line against Brock Lesnar and was successful in defending it.[...]
Oct 21
WWE Crown Jewel 2021 Results (10/21/21) - Riyadh, Saudi Arabia
WWE CROWN JEWEL KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (10/21/2021), Courtesy of Matt Boone of RAJAH.com.   And we're off-and-running as the Kickoff Show is now [...]
Oct 21 - WWE CROWN JEWEL KICKOFF SHOW RESULTS (10/21/2021), Courtesy of Matt Boone of RAJAH.com.   And we're off-and-running as the Kickoff Show is now [...]
Oct 21
Becky Lynch Retains SmackDown Women's Champion At WWE Crown Jewel 2021
Becky Lynch is still your SmackDown Women's Champion, having defeated Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. Courtesy o[...]
Oct 21 - Becky Lynch is still your SmackDown Women's Champion, having defeated Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. Courtesy o[...]
Oct 21
nZo Is Coming To MLW War Chamber
The former Enzo Amore, now known as nZo, recently spoke to TMZ and revealed that he is headed to MLW War Chamber. "Is MLW gonna be a one-off? Absol[...]
Oct 21 - The former Enzo Amore, now known as nZo, recently spoke to TMZ and revealed that he is headed to MLW War Chamber. "Is MLW gonna be a one-off? Absol[...]
Oct 21
Big E Retains WWE Championship At WWE Crown Jewel 2021
Big E retained the WWE Championship at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event, defeating Drew McIntyre in a fast pace match. Courtesy of our LIVE coverag[...]
Oct 21 - Big E retained the WWE Championship at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event, defeating Drew McIntyre in a fast pace match. Courtesy of our LIVE coverag[...]
Oct 21
Xavier Woods Wins 2021 King Of The Ring Tournament At WWE Crown Jewel 2021
Xavier Woods has won the finals of the 2021 WWE King Of The Ring tournament at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage part[...]
Oct 21 - Xavier Woods has won the finals of the 2021 WWE King Of The Ring tournament at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage part[...]
Oct 21
Goldberg Defeats Bobby Lashley At WWE Crown Jewel 2021
Bobby Lashley and Goldberg went to battle in a “No Holds Barred, Falls Count Anywhere” match at WWE Crown Jewel today. Goldberg picked up[...]
Oct 21 - Bobby Lashley and Goldberg went to battle in a “No Holds Barred, Falls Count Anywhere” match at WWE Crown Jewel today. Goldberg picked up[...]

Oct 21
Zelina Vega Crowned First-Ever Queen's Crown Tournament Winner At WWE Crown Jewel 2021
Zelina Vaga has been crowned the FIRST-EVER Queen's Crown tournament winner after defeating Doudrop in the finals. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage part[...]
Oct 21 - Zelina Vaga has been crowned the FIRST-EVER Queen's Crown tournament winner after defeating Doudrop in the finals. Courtesy of our LIVE coverage part[...]
Oct 21
Randy Orton And Riddle Retain RAW Tag Team Titles At WWE Crown Jewel 2021
RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle) put their Raw Tag Team Championships on the line against AJ Styles and Omos at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia an[...]
Oct 21 - RK-Bro (Randy Orton and Matt Riddle) put their Raw Tag Team Championships on the line against AJ Styles and Omos at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia an[...]
Oct 21
Mansoor Defeats Ali At WWE Crown Jewel 2021, Tareg Hamedi Makes Surprise Appearance
Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali was the second match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Mansoor picked up the victory with a surprise ending. Courtesy of ou[...]
Oct 21 - Mansoor vs. Mustafa Ali was the second match at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Mansoor picked up the victory with a surprise ending. Courtesy of ou[...]
Oct 21
Edge Defeats Seth Rollins Inside Hell In A Cell At WWE Crown Jewel 2021
Edge was victorious over Seth Rollins in a brutal and fast pace Hell In Cell match at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. Courtesy of our LIVE covera[...]
Oct 21 - Edge was victorious over Seth Rollins in a brutal and fast pace Hell In Cell match at today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event. Courtesy of our LIVE covera[...]
Oct 21
WWE and Mattel Extend Their Partnership In New Multi-Year Deal
WWE and Mattel have announced an extension of their partnership to put out action figures and other toys based on the professional wrestling organizat[...]
Oct 21 - WWE and Mattel have announced an extension of their partnership to put out action figures and other toys based on the professional wrestling organizat[...]
Oct 21
The Usos Defeat The Hurt Business During WWE Crown Jewel Kickoff Show
WWE Crown Jewel opened with tag team action with The Usos defeating The Hurt Business’ Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.  Courtesy of[...]
Oct 21 - WWE Crown Jewel opened with tag team action with The Usos defeating The Hurt Business’ Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.  Courtesy of[...]
Oct 21
WWE Announces Main Event Match Stipulation Change For Crown Jewel--- Then Took It Back 20 Minutes Later
WWE Crown Jewel airs today, with WWE announcing two new match stipulations for the card. The main match announcement was that Roman Reigns’ Uni[...]
Oct 21 - WWE Crown Jewel airs today, with WWE announcing two new match stipulations for the card. The main match announcement was that Roman Reigns’ Uni[...]
Oct 21
MJF on Darby Allin: "I don't think he's a pro wrestler. I think he is a stuntman."
MJF was recently interviewed by Rasslin', where he spoke about the comments he previously made where he said himself, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and Samm[...]
Oct 21 - MJF was recently interviewed by Rasslin', where he spoke about the comments he previously made where he said himself, Darby Allin, Jungle Boy and Samm[...]
Oct 21
Kota Ibushi Breaks His Arm In G1 Climax, Forfeits Tournament To Okada
Kazuchika Okada took on Kota Ibushi in the tournament finals of the G1 Climax earlier this morning, and was declared the winner of the tournament...[...]
Oct 21 - Kazuchika Okada took on Kota Ibushi in the tournament finals of the G1 Climax earlier this morning, and was declared the winner of the tournament...[...]
Oct 21
Adam Cole Discusses His AEW Theme Song, Getting The "BOOM!" Spot Right
Adam Cole was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he discussed how his new AEW theme came together. "Talking to Mikey Rukus was such a fun [...]
Oct 21 - Adam Cole was recently a guest on AEW Unrestricted, where he discussed how his new AEW theme came together. "Talking to Mikey Rukus was such a fun [...]
Oct 21
Homicide vs. LA Park Confirmed For MLW War Chamber
MLW has put out an announcement that the recently-returned Homicide will take on LA Park at the MLW War Chamber event on November 6th in Philadelphia.[...]
Oct 21 - MLW has put out an announcement that the recently-returned Homicide will take on LA Park at the MLW War Chamber event on November 6th in Philadelphia.[...]
Oct 21
WWE Is Looking To Hire A New Writer For NXT
WWE has posted a new job listing on Linkedin, looking for a new writer for the NXT 2.0 brand. The job requirings are between 1-5 years of writing for[...]
Oct 21 - WWE has posted a new job listing on Linkedin, looking for a new writer for the NXT 2.0 brand. The job requirings are between 1-5 years of writing for[...]
Oct 21
Final Announced Card For Today's WWE Crown Jewel 2021 PPV
WWE Crown Jewel 2021 takes place today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Mohammed Abdu Arena. The Kickoff show will begin at 12 PM EST and the main card[...]
Oct 21 - WWE Crown Jewel 2021 takes place today in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia at the Mohammed Abdu Arena. The Kickoff show will begin at 12 PM EST and the main card[...]
Oct 20
Three Hours of Special Programming To Air Prior To WWE Crown Jewel 2021
WWE has announced three hours of special programming ahead of the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event on Thursday. The official WWE website released the follo[...]
Oct 20 - WWE has announced three hours of special programming ahead of the WWE Crown Jewel 2021 event on Thursday. The official WWE website released the follo[...]

© 2006-2021 wrestlingnewssource.com

All rights reserved. All other trademarks, logos, video, likeness and copyrights are the property of their respective owners.
Terms of Service · Privacy Policy · Π