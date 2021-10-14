WWE TLC Pay-Per-View Not Taking Place In December

WARNING:We have detected your browser is out of date. For both performance, security and a better web experience you should keep up to date to avoid viruses, malware, hijacking and stay on top of compatibility features.
The WWE TLC pay-per-view that was planned for December at the Chicago, Illinois at the Allstate Arena has reportedly been nixed.
During today's Wrestling Observer Radio it was revealed that there will be no pay-per-view for the month of December. Instead, the WWE Day 1 PPV event on January 1 is being viewed internally as the company's December pay-per-view.
"So here’s the situation, the decision was made that… originally they do a pay-per-view every month, there was going to be a pay-per-view in Chicago at the Allstate Arena in mid-December. The feeling is now that doing 12 a year, and the December pay-per-view will actually be January 1st in Atlanta."
Below is the updated PPV schedule through January 2022.
- WWE Crown Jewel 2021 - Thursday, October 21, 2021 - WWE Survivor Series 2021 - Sunday, November 21, 2021 - WWE Day 1 - Saturday, January 1, 2022 - WWE Royal Rumble - Saturday, January 29, 2022
Oct 14
Oct 14
Oct 14
Oct 13
Oct 13
Oct 13
