Acey Romero Has Been Released From IMPACT Wrestling

Where would you like to see Romero show up next?

I’m told IMPACT Wrestling has released Acey Romero, and he can now work with any promotion. Romero hadn’t appeared on TV since early spring after he contracted COVID-19, and @SeanRossSapp reported last month he requested his release after not being used for months. #IMPACT

It was previously reported that IMPACT star Acey Romero had requested his release, and now it seems as though he has been granted it.

WWE RAW Viewership Tumbles From Last Week

Monday’s WWE RAW on October 11 drew an average of 1.582 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This number is down on last week’s 1.857 million viewers for the W[...] Oct 12 - Monday’s WWE RAW on October 11 drew an average of 1.582 million viewers on the USA Network, according to Showbuzz Daily. This number is down on last week’s 1.857 million viewers for the W[...]

Debut Announced For Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0 On USA Network

The Diamond Mine’s Ivy Nile will be making her WWE NXT 2.0 in-ring debut during tonight’s show. It has yet to be announced who Nile will face. Here is what Malcolm Bivens posted on Twitt[...] Oct 12 - The Diamond Mine’s Ivy Nile will be making her WWE NXT 2.0 in-ring debut during tonight’s show. It has yet to be announced who Nile will face. Here is what Malcolm Bivens posted on Twitt[...]

John Cena Reveals How Many Rap Songs He Recorded For WWE

John Cena reflected on his time producing the ‘You Can’t See Me’ album for WWE during an interview with Buzzfeed, He revealed he recorded 85 tracks in total for the album. He e[...] Oct 12 - John Cena reflected on his time producing the ‘You Can’t See Me’ album for WWE during an interview with Buzzfeed, He revealed he recorded 85 tracks in total for the album. He e[...]

WWE 2K22 DLC Plans Nixed Due To Recent Releases

The original WWE 2K22 DLC (downloadable content) plans were reportedly ‘ruined’ by the mass WWE releases that took place recently. Mike Straw of Sports Gamers Online, revealed that the fi[...] Oct 12 - The original WWE 2K22 DLC (downloadable content) plans were reportedly ‘ruined’ by the mass WWE releases that took place recently. Mike Straw of Sports Gamers Online, revealed that the fi[...]

Acey Romero Has Been Released From IMPACT Wrestling

It was previously reported that IMPACT star Acey Romero had requested his release, and now it seems as though he has been granted it. According to AdFreeShows' Jon Alba, Romero is now a free agent. [...] Oct 12 - It was previously reported that IMPACT star Acey Romero had requested his release, and now it seems as though he has been granted it. According to AdFreeShows' Jon Alba, Romero is now a free agent. [...]

Complete Match Listing For Upcoming WWE 'Best Of 1996' DVD Set

WWE will soon be releasing the "Best of 1996: Prelude to Attitude" DVD set on November 9, 2021. Below is the full match listing for the two-disc set (courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com): Disc 1 WW[...] Oct 12 - WWE will soon be releasing the "Best of 1996: Prelude to Attitude" DVD set on November 9, 2021. Below is the full match listing for the two-disc set (courtesy of WrestlingDVDNetwork.com): Disc 1 WW[...]

Tony Khan Says He Hasn't Talked To Bray Wyatt About Joining AEW

Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt's (Windham Rotunda) status in the world of pro wrestling remains very much unknown. Some sources speculate the former WWE Champion could be heading to IMPACT Wrestling [...] Oct 12 - Former WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt's (Windham Rotunda) status in the world of pro wrestling remains very much unknown. Some sources speculate the former WWE Champion could be heading to IMPACT Wrestling [...]

AEW Announces Rampage Buy-In To Go Head-To-Head With Friday's WWE SmackDown

AEW has announced a special Rampage Buy-In pre-show set to air on their YouTube channel this Friday night at 9 pm ET prior to the live broadcast of Rampage at 10 PM ET on TNT. AEW President Tony Khan[...] Oct 12 - AEW has announced a special Rampage Buy-In pre-show set to air on their YouTube channel this Friday night at 9 pm ET prior to the live broadcast of Rampage at 10 PM ET on TNT. AEW President Tony Khan[...]

Bobby Fish Recalls Roderick Strong's Influence On The Undisputed ERA

Bobby Fish was recently interviewed by the All Real Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about Roderick Strong being added as the fourth member to the Undisputed ERA. “I don’t think there&[...] Oct 12 - Bobby Fish was recently interviewed by the All Real Wrestling podcast, where he spoke about Roderick Strong being added as the fourth member to the Undisputed ERA. “I don’t think there&[...]

Becky Lynch Reveals Heel Turn Against Bianca Belair Was "Very Last Minute" Decision

Becky Lynch was a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she talked about missing WWE while being away during her pregnancy and birth. “She’s (her baby) the light of my life. [...] Oct 12 - Becky Lynch was a guest on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, where she talked about missing WWE while being away during her pregnancy and birth. “She’s (her baby) the light of my life. [...]

WWE Draws Lowest Attendance For RAW Since Return To The Road

WWE RAW attendance numbers seem to be getting worse. In a report from WrestleTix on Twitter, RAW last night in San Francisco at the Chase Centeronly had an attendance of 4,031. The arena can hold a c[...] Oct 12 - WWE RAW attendance numbers seem to be getting worse. In a report from WrestleTix on Twitter, RAW last night in San Francisco at the Chase Centeronly had an attendance of 4,031. The arena can hold a c[...]

Velvet Sky Says D-Von Dudley Is Not Telling The Truth About His Relationship With Bubba Ray Dudley

As previously reported on Monday, D-Von Dudley revealed that he no longer does business with his long-time tag team partner Bubba Ray Dudley (Bully Ray) and went into some depth as to why. Here is so[...] Oct 12 - As previously reported on Monday, D-Von Dudley revealed that he no longer does business with his long-time tag team partner Bubba Ray Dudley (Bully Ray) and went into some depth as to why. Here is so[...]

Joe Dombrowski Signs With Major League Wrestling

MLW issued the following press release: Joe Dombrowski signs with Major League Wrestling Joins MLW’s broadcast team Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced the signing of wrestling [...] Oct 12 - MLW issued the following press release: Joe Dombrowski signs with Major League Wrestling Joins MLW’s broadcast team Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced the signing of wrestling [...]

Logo For NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 16 In Tokyo Dome Revealed

NJPW has revealed the logo for Wrestle Kingdom 16 In Tokyo Dome. Wrestle Kingdom 16 was recently announced for January 4 & 5 2022. Running across two nights for the third consecutive year, Wrestl[...] Oct 12 - NJPW has revealed the logo for Wrestle Kingdom 16 In Tokyo Dome. Wrestle Kingdom 16 was recently announced for January 4 & 5 2022. Running across two nights for the third consecutive year, Wrestl[...]

This Photo Of The Miz Might Give You Nightmares But It's AWESOME!

Former WWE Champion The Miz is currently competing in the latest season of Dancing With The Stars. The theme for this week was "Disney Week" with each team performing a "hero" and "villain" son[...] Oct 12 - Former WWE Champion The Miz is currently competing in the latest season of Dancing With The Stars. The theme for this week was "Disney Week" with each team performing a "hero" and "villain" son[...]

New Match Announced For NWA By Any Means Necessary

NWA By Any Means Necessary has just had a new match added to the card. The company has revealed, Da Pope will go head-to-head with Colby Corino. It was also recently announced that Tim Storm will be [...] Oct 12 - NWA By Any Means Necessary has just had a new match added to the card. The company has revealed, Da Pope will go head-to-head with Colby Corino. It was also recently announced that Tim Storm will be [...]

WWE Sticking With Familiar Theme For Survivor Series 2021

The theme for the upcoming WWE Survivor Series 2021 pay-per-view has officially been revealed. The event will be themed around RAW vs SmackDown with champion vs champion matches set to be announced, [...] Oct 12 - The theme for the upcoming WWE Survivor Series 2021 pay-per-view has officially been revealed. The event will be themed around RAW vs SmackDown with champion vs champion matches set to be announced, [...]

Aubrey Edwards Recently Signed A Contract Extension With AEW

AEW referee Aubrey Edwards revealed that she recently signed a contract extension with All Elite Wrestling this year. Edwards revealed the news during Into The Danger Zone podcast: “Unless y[...] Oct 12 - AEW referee Aubrey Edwards revealed that she recently signed a contract extension with All Elite Wrestling this year. Edwards revealed the news during Into The Danger Zone podcast: “Unless y[...]

'I'm Gay' - WWE Referee Reveals He Is Gay On 'National Coming Out Day'

WWE referee Shawn Bennett celebrated "National Coming Out Day" on Monday by announcing publically that he is gay. Bennett has been signed to WWE as a referee since 2013, and took to his social media [...] Oct 12 - WWE referee Shawn Bennett celebrated "National Coming Out Day" on Monday by announcing publically that he is gay. Bennett has been signed to WWE as a referee since 2013, and took to his social media [...]

NWA Reveals Card For Tonight’s Episode Of Powerrr

The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of Powerrr which will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches: - Mickie James makes a spe[...] Oct 12 - The National Wrestling Alliance has announced the following matches for tonight’s episode of Powerrr which will air at 6pm ET on FITE TV. Here are the matches: - Mickie James makes a spe[...]

Darby Allin Reveals Recent Match Was His Most Favorite In AEW

During an appearance at New York Comic Con AEW superstar, Darby Allin revealed he has a desire to become TNT champion once again, and also the match where he lost the title Miro was one of his favorit[...] Oct 12 - During an appearance at New York Comic Con AEW superstar, Darby Allin revealed he has a desire to become TNT champion once again, and also the match where he lost the title Miro was one of his favorit[...]

Lio Rush Talks About Current Relationship With Mark Henry

AEW star Lio Rush recently discussed his current relationship with Mark Henry, after they had issues with each other in the past over Rush not being happy about his pay in WWE. Henry told Rush [...] Oct 12 - AEW star Lio Rush recently discussed his current relationship with Mark Henry, after they had issues with each other in the past over Rush not being happy about his pay in WWE. Henry told Rush [...]

Matches Announced For This Week’s NJPW Strong

NJPW has announced four matches for this week’s NJPW Strong. The following matches will take placE: - Will Ospreay vs Karl Fredericks- TJP, Clark Connors, Lio Rush & Juice Robinson vs BULL[...] Oct 12 - NJPW has announced four matches for this week’s NJPW Strong. The following matches will take placE: - Will Ospreay vs Karl Fredericks- TJP, Clark Connors, Lio Rush & Juice Robinson vs BULL[...]

What's On Tap For Tonight's Episode Of WWE NXT 2.0 on USA Network

WWE NXT 2.0 is back tonight with a new episode on USA Network. Tonight’s show will feature a North American title match with Isaiah “Swerve” Scott defending his title against Santos[...] Oct 12 - WWE NXT 2.0 is back tonight with a new episode on USA Network. Tonight’s show will feature a North American title match with Isaiah “Swerve” Scott defending his title against Santos[...]