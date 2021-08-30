IMPACT Wrestling Star Reportedly Requests Release

Acey Romero wants to depart IMPACT Wrestling.

Romero had been teaming with Larry D as XXXL on IMPACT television. Romero has been on a paid-per-appearance deal, according to Fightful Select.

Romero has not been seen since the April set of Impact TV tapings, and had to deal with a bad bout of COVID-19 in early May.

We'll keep you updated.

