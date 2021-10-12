Velvet Sky Says D-Von Dudley Is Not Telling The Truth About His Relationship With Bubba Ray Dudley

As previously reported on Monday, D-Von Dudley revealed that he no longer does business with his long-time tag team partner Bubba Ray Dudley (Bully Ray) and went into some depth as to why.

Here is some of what he said:

"I wish him nothing but the best. We do not do business anymore. There’s no hard feelings and I don’t have any animosity towards him. It’s just he’s doing his thing and I’m doing my thing. Bubba and I are not at odds with each other. We don’t hate one another. We just went different ways like most tag teams do. This is not a Marty Jannetty and Shawn Michaels thing where we hate each other. We don’t. We just had a difference of opinions at that time and we went our separate ways. Even the wrestling school, he has the wrestling school in Connecticut, I have the one in Winter Park over here. So we both individually own our wrestling schools but we just do things separate now. That’s all."

Velvet Sky, who engaged to Bubba, quote tweeted the story on Twitter, and said, "Fiction can be fun…. lol if ya’ll only knew the truth. Cuz this ain’t it."

She later deleted the tweet.

It would seem there is more to this story.