Aubrey Edwards Recently Signed A Contract Extension With AEW

AEW's Aubrey Edwards sits down with B/R Live combat sports reporter Haris Kruskic to talk about her roles as a referee and project coordinator in the company, criticism, Heels, and the Unrestricted podcast.

“Unless you’re in the discussion about the match, you don’t fully understand all of the things that are being talked about, right? And ultimately if the wrestlers I work with are happy and my bosses are happy, and you know, I got a contract extension this year so clearly I’m doing something good. Let me just drop that in there (laughs).”

Edwards revealed the news during Into The Danger Zone podcast:

AEW referee Aubrey Edwards revealed that she recently signed a contract extension with All Elite Wrestling this year.

WWE Monday Night Raw Results (10/11/2021)

The following results are courtesy of our friends at Rajah.com. Tonight's coverage was handled by Mr. Matt Boone: This week's show kicks off with a l[...] Oct 11 - The following results are courtesy of our friends at Rajah.com. Tonight's coverage was handled by Mr. Matt Boone: This week's show kicks off with a l[...]

Doudrop Defeats Natalya Neidhart on Raw to Advance in Queen's Crown Tournament

Doudrop continues to find success on Monday Night Raw, as she defeated Natalya Neidhart on tonight's Raw to advance in the Queen's Crow[...] Oct 11 - Doudrop continues to find success on Monday Night Raw, as she defeated Natalya Neidhart on tonight's Raw to advance in the Queen's Crow[...]

Jinder Mahal Defeats Kofi Kingston on Raw to Advance in King of the Ring Tournament

In a clash between two former WWE World Champions, "The Modern-Day Maharaja" Jinder Mahal defeated Kofi Kingston of The New Day on tonight's edition o[...] Oct 11 - In a clash between two former WWE World Champions, "The Modern-Day Maharaja" Jinder Mahal defeated Kofi Kingston of The New Day on tonight's edition o[...]

Austin Theory Defeats Jeff Hardy on Monday Night Raw

Monday Night Raw newcomer Austin Theory scored a big victory on tonight's edition of Raw, as he defeated the legendary Jeff Hardy by pinfall[...] Oct 11 - Monday Night Raw newcomer Austin Theory scored a big victory on tonight's edition of Raw, as he defeated the legendary Jeff Hardy by pinfall[...]

Omos Defeats Matt Riddle on Raw, Randy Orton Hits an RKO on A.J. Styles

On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Omos picked up a very quick and decisive victory over one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, Matt Ridd[...] Oct 11 - On tonight's episode of Monday Night Raw, Omos picked up a very quick and decisive victory over one-half of the Raw Tag Team Champions, Matt Ridd[...]

Shayna Baszler Defeats Dana Brooke on Raw to Advance in Queen's Crown Tournament

"The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler continues to be a dominant force in WWE's Women's Division, as she picked up a victory over Dana Brooke on tonigh[...] Oct 11 - "The Queen of Spades" Shayna Baszler continues to be a dominant force in WWE's Women's Division, as she picked up a victory over Dana Brooke on tonigh[...]

Shelton Benjamin & Cedric Alexander Defeat Mustafa Ali & Mansoor on Raw

The Hurt Business returned to their winning ways on tonight's Raw, as they picked up a victory over the team of Mustafa Ali and Mansoor. Bring[...] Oct 11 - The Hurt Business returned to their winning ways on tonight's Raw, as they picked up a victory over the team of Mustafa Ali and Mansoor. Bring[...]