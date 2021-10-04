WWE Management Reportedly Didn't Care That Edge Mentioned FTR On SmackDown

Ringside News is reporting that a source within WWE thinks that Edge was just "playing to the internet wrestling fans" by mentioning FTR by their real names, but nobody in WWE management seemed to care. A WWE source reportedly said, “no one backstage cared. Not Vince McMahon, Bruce Prichard, John Laurinaitis or Kevin Dunn.”

It was reported earlier this week that Edge made reference to AEW's FTR during the latest edition of WWE SmackDown during a segment in which Seth Rollins broke into his house.

