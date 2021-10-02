WWE Draft: More Names Moved To RAW and SmackDown Today, Tag Team Split
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 02, 2021
During today’s episode of Talking Smack, more WWE Draft picks were made with talent going to RAW and SmackDown.
The RAW moves were Zelina Vega, Chad Gable, Otis, Apollo Crews, and Azeez who will be departing SmackDown. As for talent moved to the blue brand they include, Mace*, Drew Gulak, Mansoor, and Mustafa Ali. NXT 2.0 star Aliyah was also called up to SmackDown.
*Mace and T-Bar have officially split as a tag team.
Check out who went were today below.
RAW
Nia Jax
Doudrop Zelina Vega John Morrison Reggie R-Truth Drake Maverick T-Bar Tozawa Alpha Academy Apollo Crews and Azeez
SmackDown
Toni Storm
Aliyah Mace Drew Gulak Mansoor and Mustafa Ali Click here to find out who went were on night one of the WWE Draft on Friday's SmackDown.
