WWE Draft: More Names Moved To RAW and SmackDown Today, Tag Team Split

During today’s episode of Talking Smack, more WWE Draft picks were made with talent going to RAW and SmackDown.

The RAW moves were Zelina Vega, Chad Gable, Otis, Apollo Crews, and Azeez who will be departing SmackDown. As for talent moved to the blue brand they include, Mace*, Drew Gulak, Mansoor, and Mustafa Ali. NXT 2.0 star Aliyah was also called up to SmackDown.

*Mace and T-Bar have officially split as a tag team.

RAW

Nia Jax

Doudrop

Zelina Vega

John Morrison

Reggie

R-Truth

Drake Maverick

T-Bar

Tozawa

Alpha Academy

Apollo Crews and Azeez

SmackDown

Toni Storm

Aliyah

Mace

Drew Gulak

Mansoor and Mustafa Ali

