Here’s how those picks went down:

WWE held night one of the 2021 Draft on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown with both Raw and SmackDown picking.

WWE Issued A New Lawsuit Over Network Infrastructure

WWE has been served with a new lawsuit concerning company’s infrastructure for the WWE Network. PWInsider is reporting that SITO Mobile R&D[...] Oct 01 - WWE has been served with a new lawsuit concerning company’s infrastructure for the WWE Network. PWInsider is reporting that SITO Mobile R&D[...]

Complete Results For WWE Draft Picks - Night One

Brock Lesnar Announces He's A Free Agent, Roman Reigns Wants Paul Heyman Left 'For Dead'

During a backstage segment on tonight's WWE Draft edition of SmackDown on FOX, Brock Lesnar announced that he is a free agent thanks toPaul Heyman. L[...] Oct 01 - During a backstage segment on tonight's WWE Draft edition of SmackDown on FOX, Brock Lesnar announced that he is a free agent thanks toPaul Heyman. L[...]

Edge Referenced AEW's FTR On Tonight's WWE SmackDown

Edge returned to WWE SmackDown to address Seth Rollins this week on FOX. Seth Rollins was not actually at the event, instead, he broke into Edg[...] Oct 01 - Edge returned to WWE SmackDown to address Seth Rollins this week on FOX. Seth Rollins was not actually at the event, instead, he broke into Edg[...]

WWE Draft: Austin Theory Drafted To RAW From NXT, More Round Four Picks Revealed

WWE SmackDown Results 10/1/21 - Draft Night One

WWE Friday Night SmackDown & Draft, Night One Live Results, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. 2021 Draft Results (brand changes will be ital[...] Oct 01 - WWE Friday Night SmackDown & Draft, Night One Live Results, courtesy of Mike Hogan of RAJAH.com. 2021 Draft Results (brand changes will be ital[...]

WWE Draft: Hit Row Drafted To SmackDown From NXT, More Round Three Picks Revealed

Seth Rollins Just Broke Into Edge and Beth Phoenix’s Home

Edge returned to WWE SmackDown to address Seth Rollins this week on FOX. Edge said he is not cleared but he is nearly there, earlier in the night it [...] Oct 01 - Edge returned to WWE SmackDown to address Seth Rollins this week on FOX. Edge said he is not cleared but he is nearly there, earlier in the night it [...]

Goldberg To Appear On Monday's WWE RAW

Goldberg will be appearing on Monday's WWE RAW. WWE announced that Goldberg will appear on the October 4 episode of WWE RAW. The 2021 WWE Draft will [...] Oct 01 - Goldberg will be appearing on Monday's WWE RAW. WWE announced that Goldberg will appear on the October 4 episode of WWE RAW. The 2021 WWE Draft will [...]

WWE King of the Ring & Queen's Crown Tournaments Begin NEXT WEEK

During tonight's WWE Draft edition of SmackDown, it was announced that The King of the Ring & Queen's Crown Tournaments begin on next week's episo[...] Oct 01 - During tonight's WWE Draft edition of SmackDown, it was announced that The King of the Ring & Queen's Crown Tournaments begin on next week's episo[...]

WWE Draft: Edge Drafted To RAW, New Day To SmackDown

WWE Draft: Drew McIntyre Drafted To SmackDown, RK-Bro To RAW

Brock Lesnar Attacks Roman Reigns, Jimmy & Jay Uso On WWE SmackDown

Brock Lesnar returned on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX to interrupt Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman d[...] Oct 01 - Brock Lesnar returned on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX to interrupt Universal Champion Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman d[...]

WWE Draft: Charlotte Flair Drafted To SmackDown, Bianca Belair to RAW

WWE Draft: Roman Reigns Drafted To SmackDown, Big E To RAW

Mojo Rawley Lands Himself A Big Role

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) has landed himself a new role. Muhtadi has been announced as the new co-host of TMZ Sports. Yo[...] Oct 01 - Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley (Dean Muhtadi) has landed himself a new role. Muhtadi has been announced as the new co-host of TMZ Sports. Yo[...]

2021 WWE Draft Rules Revealed, Roster Moves Won't Take Effect Immediately

Possible SPOILER For Tonight's WWE Draft Edition Of SmackDown

PWInsider is reporting that Brock Lesnar has been spotted in Baltimore, the location for tonight’s WWE Draft edition of Friday Night SmackDown o[...] Oct 01 - PWInsider is reporting that Brock Lesnar has been spotted in Baltimore, the location for tonight’s WWE Draft edition of Friday Night SmackDown o[...]

Big WrestleMania 37 Rematch Announced For Tonight's WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced a big match for tonight’s episode of SmackDown, which is night one of the Draft on FOX. Sasha Banks will go up against Bianca[...] Oct 01 - WWE has announced a big match for tonight’s episode of SmackDown, which is night one of the Draft on FOX. Sasha Banks will go up against Bianca[...]

Tony Khan Wants AEW To Tour The UK In 2022

The pandemic put a damper on a lot of All Elite Wrestling's touring plans, but now that AEW is free to tour, it looks as though they're planning on he[...] Oct 01 - The pandemic put a damper on a lot of All Elite Wrestling's touring plans, but now that AEW is free to tour, it looks as though they're planning on he[...]

Braun Strowman Was In Talks To Work With EC3's "Free The Narrative" Event The Day Before His Release

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman, now going by his real name of Adam Scherr, apparently knew he wanted to appear at EC3's Free The Narrative event [...] Oct 01 - Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman, now going by his real name of Adam Scherr, apparently knew he wanted to appear at EC3's Free The Narrative event [...]

STARDOM Reportedly Turned A Profit This Year In Spite Of COVID-19 Pandemic

According to the latest Bushiroad annual report, STARDOM made a profit this past year, which is fairly rare for independent wrestling companies. Bushi[...] Oct 01 - According to the latest Bushiroad annual report, STARDOM made a profit this past year, which is fairly rare for independent wrestling companies. Bushi[...]

Triple Threat SmackDown Women’s Championship Match Announced For WWE Crown Jewel 2021

WWE has announced a Triple Threat Match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship will take place at the upcoming Crown Jewel 2021 pay-per-view on [...] Oct 01 - WWE has announced a Triple Threat Match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship will take place at the upcoming Crown Jewel 2021 pay-per-view on [...]

Chelsea Green Announced For IMPACT Wrestling Knockouts Knockdown Tournament

IMPACT Wrestling has announced that Chelsea Green as the fourth entrant for the Knockouts Knockdown tournament which will take place on October 9, 202[...] Oct 01 - IMPACT Wrestling has announced that Chelsea Green as the fourth entrant for the Knockouts Knockdown tournament which will take place on October 9, 202[...]