Complete Results For WWE Draft Picks - Night One
Posted By: Ben Jordan Kerin on Oct 01, 2021
WWE held night one of the 2021 Draft on this week’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown with both Raw and SmackDown picking.
Here’s how those picks went down:
SmackDown
Roman Reigns
Charlotte Flair
Drew McIntyre
Kofi Kingston
Xavier Woods
Happy Corbin
Madcap Moss
Isaiah “Swerve” Scott
Asanthe “Thee” Adonis
Top Dolla
B-FAB
Naomi
Jeff Hardy
RAW
Big E
Bianca Belair
Randy Orton
Riddle
Edge
Rhea Ripley
Nikki A.S.H.
Keith “Bearcat” Lee
Rey Mysterio
Dominik Mysterio
Austin Theory
